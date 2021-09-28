Knoza Partnering with Amazon Aggregators to Provide Revenue Recovery Software Tool for FBA Reimbursements
Knoza announced today it has reached an agreement with six Amazon Aggregators to provide its proprietary FBA reimbursement tool, Revenue Recovery.
Orlando, FL, September 28, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Knoza, a full-service Amazon consultancy, announced today it has reached an agreement with six Amazon Aggregators to provide its proprietary FBA reimbursement tool, Revenue Recovery®.
Adam Schwartz, the founder and CEO of Knoza, said, “We are completely disrupting the FBA reimbursement space with best-in-class software, a dedicated team of experienced experts, and the absolute lowest price in the industry.”
Knoza charges its Aggregator clients roughly half the industry standard.
“Multiply that tremendous savings by all the brands an Aggregator owns, and it is easy to understand the traction Knoza has quickly achieved with so many different Aggregators,” added Schwartz.
Amazon acknowledges it loses items that sellers to ship to warehouses or that it loses while moving them from warehouse to warehouse (https://sellercentral.amazon.com/gp/help/external/200213130). Knoza’s software identifies 17 different issues where Amazon might owe a seller money and then its U.S.-based team of experts files the cases to get the funds recovered and deposited into the sellers’ accounts.
Knoza recovered over $1 million for its clients in 2020 and has already exceeded that in 2021. It now enjoys a reputation for being thorough, affordable and fast.
And Revenue Recovery also works in the EU/UK marketplace.
Amazon Aggregators, companies that acquire top Amazon sellers, have raised over $7 billion to build a large portfolio of many of Amazon’s most respected brands.
“It is reasonable to assume that collectively Aggregators will own 2,000 sellers in the United States, Europe, and the UK by the end of next year,” according to Allen Kupetz, COO of Knoza. “We are focusing on Aggregators because we can capture so much of the market so quickly with our pricing. The existing FBA reimbursement firms enjoyed monopoly pricing for so long. Now the Aggregators get the savings benefit of increased competition. Aggregators shouldn’t have to pay the retail price of what is now a commodity service offering.”
Knoza’s FBA reimbursement methodology can be summed up with the acronym GET IDEA:
G - Global. Revenue Recovery works in the North American, European, and UK marketplaces.
E - Experts. Software is critical, but it is the human team of experts that differentiates Knoza from the competition.
T - Tough. Knoza doesn’t take “no” from Amazon and move on. It keeps fighting until it wins every dollar, euro, and pound possible.
I - Integrity. Knoza has no silly sign-up deals that quickly disappear. Aggregators pay 8 percent of what is recovered.
D - Dependable. Knoza has over 200 Revenue Recovery clients today because it is a reliable and trustworthy partner.
E - Easy. We are easy to do business with. We’ll invoice you every month based on what we recovered. No hidden fees or monthly minimums. Easy.
A - Affordable. No one can do what Knoza does at this price. Knoza can because it also is a full-service Amazon consultancy with a whole suite of software tools.
Allen H. Kupetz
559-933-7063
www.knoza.com
Categories