CANA, a Korean Pearl Cosmetic Manufacturer, is Entering the Global Market

The main ingredients of Cana Pearl Moist Perfect CC Cream and Cana Pearl Moist Perfect BB Cream are antler extract, ginseng extract, snail mucus filtrate and hyaluronic acid which have excellent anti-wrinkle and whitening effects. You can achieve natural and clear skin tone with Cana Pearl Moist Perfect CC Cream and Cana Pearl Moist Perfect BB Cream.