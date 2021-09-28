CANA, a Korean Pearl Cosmetic Manufacturer, is Entering the Global Market
The main ingredients of Cana Pearl Moist Perfect CC Cream and Cana Pearl Moist Perfect BB Cream are antler extract, ginseng extract, snail mucus filtrate and hyaluronic acid which have excellent anti-wrinkle and whitening effects. You can achieve natural and clear skin tone with Cana Pearl Moist Perfect CC Cream and Cana Pearl Moist Perfect BB Cream.
Busan, Korea, South, September 28, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Shining pearl is one of the world’s most precious jewels. CANA applies glowing pearls to cosmetics. CANA converts saltwater or freshwater pearls into water-soluble form so they can be absorbed into the skin and adds ingredients that protect the skin, such as complex functional extracts, to its cosmetics.
Representative products include Cana Pearl Moist Perfect CC Cream and Cana Pearl Moist Perfect BB Cream which are base products with pearl.
Cana Evenstem Bio Cellulose Mask is a premium mask sheet by CANA. It is made with natural ingredients of fruit extracts which are good for wrinkle improvement and whitening. With a dense three-dimensional structure compared to general mask sheets, it has excellent adhesion to the skin.
CANA Soothing Gel products consist of five types in total: Snail Soothing Gel with skin barrier and wrinkle improvement functions, Bamboo Soothing Gel with nutrition supply and antibacterial effects, Cactus Soothing Gel with skin soothing and elasticity enhancement, Aloe Soothing Gel with sebum suppression and moisture supply, and Cucumber soothing gel with skin moisturizing and cooling effect. They can be applied to the entire body for rich soothing and moisturizing effects, with various options depending on skin type.
CANA’s premium pearl cosmetics aim to develop a strong reputation in the global market.
