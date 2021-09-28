SPES, a Manufacturer of Hair Care Products in Korea, is Entering Global Markets
Mango hair shampoo by SPES improves hair gloss with a powerful boost in moisture and elasticity. It also contains natural ingredients with anti-dandruff effects and promotes and protects hair growth. It prevents hair damage, making hair volume rich while strengthening hair and promoting nourishment and growth with natural mango-derived ingredients.
Busan, Korea, South, September 28, 2021 --(PR.com)-- SPES, a specialized in hair care company, has an established export business that services various markets including the USA, England, Australia and the Asian regions.
HAU, a representative brand of SPES, is a Korean premium home esthetic hair care brand. It offers a Korean-made hair packs that restore damaged hair with a simple process, making it elastic, glossy and healthy.
A key ingredient of SPES hair care products is snowflake mushroom. It is rich in calcium and has abundant vegetable collagen and moisture, making it good for skin beauty and nourishing to the scalp and hair root and useful for maintaining healthy hair.
HAU Hair Pack by SPES is proven, through clinical testing, to improve cuticles by 24.3%, hair volume by 7.81% and hair gloss by 5.84%. It allows for easy at-home care for healthy hair with a rich gloss. It is a daily care hair serum with a high concentration of protein.
SPES also provides various Derma Hair Care products: Clean Green Shampoo removes dead skin and fine dust from the scalp, while Hair Nutrition Serum boosts scalp health with black therapy and prevents split ends.
SPES plans to introduce its high quality hair care products to more diverse global markets and grow its brand recognition across the world.
