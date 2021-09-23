BDA Advises Platinum Equity on the Sale of PCI to Celestica
New York, NY, September 23, 2021 --(PR.com)-- BDA Partners is pleased to announce that it has advised Platinum Equity on the sale of PCI Limited to Celestica Inc. for US$306m.
PCI is a Singapore-headquartered EMS (Electronics Manufacturing Services) company. It’s a fully integrated design, engineering and manufacturing solutions provider, with six manufacturing and design facilities across Asia. PCI serves diverse end-markets, including automotive, industrial equipment, commercial, consumer/lifestyle, and medical.
Celestica (TSX: CLS, NYSE: CLS), headquartered in Toronto, is a leader in design, manufacturing and supply chain solutions for the world's most innovative companies.
Paul DiGiacomo, Managing Partner & Head of Financial Sponsors, BDA, said, “This is a great outcome for PCI, Celestica and Platinum Equity, and we are pleased for all involved. We take pride in having advised Platinum Equity on two successful exits in Asia over the last 12 months, and highly value the strong partnership we have built with them. Delivering excellence for our clients motivates us, and we continue to invest in our business so that we can deliver world-class advice globally to them.”
Simon Kavanagh, Partner & Head of Industrials, BDA, said, “This transaction reaffirms BDA’s strong industrials expertise, particularly in the EMS and electronic component space. It demonstrates our ability to deliver the best results for blue chip private equity clients through competitive global auction processes, thoughtful positioning and understanding the investor universe. We congratulate Platinum, PCI and Celestica on a successful transaction.”
Deal team
Paul DiGiacomo, Managing Partner, Hong Kong
Simon Kavanagh, Partner, Hong Kong
Anindita (Andi) Das, Director, Singapore
Michael Lim, Analyst, Singapore
About Platinum Equity
Founded in 1995 by Tom Gores, Platinum Equity is a global investment firm with more than $25bn assets under management and a portfolio of 50 operating companies that serve customers around the world. The firm is currently investing from Platinum Equity Capital Partners V, a $10bn global buyout fund, and Platinum Equity Small Cap Fund, a $1.5bn buyout fund focused on investment opportunities in the lower middle market. Platinum Equity specializes in mergers, acquisitions and operations – a trademarked strategy it calls M&A&O® – acquiring and operating companies in a broad range of business markets, including manufacturing, distribution, transportation and logistics, equipment rental, metals services, media and entertainment, technology, telecommunications and other industries. Over the past 25 years Platinum Equity has completed more than 300 acquisitions. www.platinumequity.com
About Celestica Inc
Celestica (TSX: CLS, NYSE: CLS), is a provider of supply chain solutions, with US$6.6bn revenues. It operates in the electronics manufacturing services business segment. It offers a range of services to its customers, including design and development, engineering services, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing, assembly and test, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics and after-market repair and return services. Its products and services serve a range of applications, including servers; storage systems; optical equipment; aerospace and defense electronics; healthcare products and applications; semiconductor equipment, and industrial and alternative energy products, including solar panels and inverters. www.celestica.com
About BDA
BDA Partners is the global investment banking advisor for Asia. We are a premium provider of Asia-related advice to sophisticated clients globally, with 25 years’ experience advising on cross-border M&A, capital raising, and financial restructuring. We provide global reach with our teams in New York and London, and true regional depth through our seven Asian offices in Mumbai, Singapore, Ho Chi Minh City, Hong Kong, Shanghai, Seoul and Tokyo. BDA has deep expertise in the Chemicals, Consumer & Retail, Health, Industrials, Services and Technology sectors. We work relentlessly to earn our clients’ trust by delivering insightful advice and outstanding outcomes. BDA Partners has strategic partnerships with William Blair, a premier global investment banking business, and with DBJ (Development Bank of Japan), a Japanese government-owned bank with US$150bn of assets.
US securities transactions are performed by BDA Partners’ affiliate, BDA Advisors Inc., a broker-dealer registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). BDA Advisors Inc. is a member of the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) and SIPC. In the UK, BDA Partners is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA). In Hong Kong, BDA Partners (HK) Ltd. is licensed and regulated by the Securities & Futures Commission (SFC) to conduct Type 1 and Type 4 regulated activities to professional investors. www.bdapartners.com
Contact
Euan Rellie
212-265-5300
www.bdapartners.com
