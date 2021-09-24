Delta Offshore Energy Updates State President Nguyen Xuan Phuc on the 3200MW Bac Lieu LNG-to-Power Project Progress at the 76th UN General Assembly

Delta Offshore Energy (“DOE”) and its world-class consortium partners in the 3200 MW Bac Lieu LNG-to-Power Project (“the Project”) have had an in-person meeting with H.E. Mr. Nguyen Xuan Phuc, State President of Vietnam in New York, US to update the Project progress and call for the President’s continued advocacy to soon complete the preparation phase.