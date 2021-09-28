Publisher Thrilling Tales Releases Its First Literary Journal, "Litbop, Art and Literature in the Groove"
Chicago, IL, September 28, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Indie book publisher Thrilling Tales offers a new take on the literary journal. Its inaugural issue of “Litbop: Art and Literature in the Groove” showcases art and photography as well as fiction and poetry. It’s diverse list of contributors includes well-known authors Christine Sneed and Libby Fischer Hellmann along with a number of talented newcomers. The cover painting is by West Coast artist Katherine Ace.
Unlike most Literary Journals, "Litbop" contains previously printed stories in addition to its new content. According to the editor, “This is a rare occurrence in publishing. Most editors refuse to look at work that’s appeared elsewhere. A ten-year-old blog, a now-defunct magazine—it makes no difference; if it’s been published before, it’s editorial poison. That seems silly to me. There are great stories out there itching for a new audience.”
“Litbop: Art and Literature in the Groove” is available in a print edition from Amazon, Barnes and Noble, independent booksellers, and as a Kindle ebook.
