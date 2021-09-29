An Insider’s Uniquely Objective Examination of the Catholic Clergy Sexual Abuse Scandal

The Catholic clergy sexual abuse scandal has shaken the faith of believers worldwide. Though the crisis has stretched over decades, no clear and lucid explanation has been given for this “wicked problem.” Amidst the outrage and disgust, few solutions have come to light to practically address its root causes. In “The Catholic Clergy Sexual Abuse Scandal,” Jerry J. Paresa attempts to probe the causes, drawing on psychological research, hierarchical dynamics and the role religion plays in abuse.