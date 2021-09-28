iON, a Cybersecurity Company in Western Canada, Earns a Spot on The Globe and Mail’s Third-Annual Ranking of Canada’s Top Growing Companies

Since selling its first firewall in 2003, iON has been a trusted cybersecurity solutions partner for top enterprises. iON's recent acquisition of British Columbia’s Wirefire Solutions Inc. accelerated its ability to offer new services to customers and meet demands of a growing Canadian marketplace.