iON, a Cybersecurity Company in Western Canada, Earns a Spot on The Globe and Mail’s Third-Annual Ranking of Canada’s Top Growing Companies
Since selling its first firewall in 2003, iON has been a trusted cybersecurity solutions partner for top enterprises. iON's recent acquisition of British Columbia’s Wirefire Solutions Inc. accelerated its ability to offer new services to customers and meet demands of a growing Canadian marketplace.
Calgary, Canada, September 28, 2021 --(PR.com)-- iON United Inc. (iON) is pleased to announce it earned a spot on the 2021 Report on Business ranking of Canada’s Top Growing Companies based on its three-year growth of 57%.
“It’s an honour to be recognized for our growth and named as one of Canada’s Top Growing Companies,” said Robert Zagorsky CEO and founder. “Our team’s ongoing commitment to deliver quality cybersecurity solutions has fostered strong partnerships with customers, vendors and the community. We’re grateful for these partnerships that have been so instrumental to our success and look forward to continuing to improve the cybersecurity posture of every organization we proudly serve.”
Since selling its first firewall in 2003, iON has been a trusted cybersecurity solutions partner for top enterprises in various industries including energy, mining, financial, healthcare, utilities, education, and law enforcement. In May 2021, iON acquired British Columbia’s Wirefire Solutions Inc., accelerating its growth and ability to offer new services to customers and meet demands of a growing Canadian marketplace.
Launched in 2019, the Canada’s Top Growing Companies editorial ranking aims to celebrate entrepreneurial achievement in Canada by identifying and amplifying the success of growth-minded, independent businesses in Canada. It is a voluntary program; companies had to complete an in-depth application process to qualify. In total, 448 companies earned a spot on this year’s ranking. The full list of 2021 winners, and accompanying editorial coverage, is published in the October issue of Report on Business magazine - out now - and online.
“As we look toward the future, Canada’s Top Growing Companies offer both inspiration and practical insights for other firms facing similar challenges,” says James Cowan, Editor of Report on Business magazine. “The entrepreneurs behind these companies are smart, tenacious and unwavering in their commitment to their goals.”
“Any business leader seeking inspiration should look no further than the 448 businesses on this year’s Report on Business ranking of Canada’s Top Growing Companies,” says Phillip Crawley, Publisher and CEO of The Globe and Mail. “Their growth helps to make Canada a better place, and we are proud to bring their stories to our readers.”
About iON
Founded in 2003, iON United Inc. is one of Canada's most reputable cybersecurity firms. With 18 consecutive years of growth, iON is built on fostering meaningful relationships through meaningful work. Assembling awesome talent while investing in world-class platforms to deliver best-in-class Cloud, IT, OT, ICS and IOT security solutions for enterprise organizations, We Protect the Brands You Know™. iON was recently recognized by The Globe and Mail’s 2021 Report on Business as one of Canada’s Top Growing Companies. In addition, Canadian Business Magazine has recognized iON 6 times since incorporation. In 2006 as one of Canada’s fastest growing start-ups and Canadian Business GROWTH 500: 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019. Beyond best-in-class reputation and growth, iON hosts industry advisory groups and is very active in supporting community investments while working with local charities in poverty alleviation. For more on our values, visit www.ionunited.com/about-us/.
About The Globe and Mail
The Globe and Mail is Canada’s foremost news media company, leading the national discussion and causing policy change through brave and independent journalism since 1844. With award-winning coverage of business, politics and national affairs, The Globe and Mail newspaper reaches 6.4 million readers every week in print or digital formats, and Report on Business magazine reaches 2 million readers in print and digital every issue. The Globe and Mail’s investment in innovative data science means that as the world continues to change, so does The Globe. The Globe and Mail is owned by Woodbridge, the investment arm of the Thomson family.
