Spa Sciences Offers Breast Cancer Awareness Bundle in Partnership with Young Survivor Coalition
Innovative skincare company launches breast cancer awareness bundle.
Port Saint Lucie, FL, October 01, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Spa Sciences, the Florida based skincare company, has partnered with Young Survival Coalition (YSC) to provide education, support and connection for young adults with breast cancer. Today the company announced the launch of their Pink Power Bundle, which will be available for purchase October 1. The bundle will include a pink: NOVA Antimicrobial Sonic Cleansing Brush, ISLA Sonic Contouring Roller and ECHO Antimicrobial Sonic Makeup Brush.
This will be the first year that Spa Sciences has teamed with Young Survival Coalition in support of Breast Cancer Awareness Month. The Pink Power Bundle will be 20% off the original price and the company will be donating 10% of all proceeds to YSC. Additionally, they will be donating an additional 10% of proceeds from any pink product purchased on their site until October 31.
“Young Survival Coalition is an incredible organization that addresses breast cancer in young adults under 40 and strives to not only strengthen the community, but to also address the unique needs of those who need their help, amplify their voices and improve their quality of life, on a global front,” said Ellyse Amelia, Brand Manager & Creative Director of Spa Sciences. “We wanted to ensure we aligned ourselves with a donation partner that truly makes a massive and lasting impact against this disease.”
Young women, especially those with metastatic disease, are underrepresented in breast cancer research. Unlike their older counterparts, young adults diagnosed with breast cancer face higher mortality rates, fertility issues and the possibility of early menopause. In 1998, a group of brave young women, all diagnosed with breast cancer before age 40, founded Young Survival Coalition. Through educational resources and programming, annual conferences, and local and online support networks, YSC ensures no young adult faces breast cancer alone.
About Spa Sciences
At Spa Sciences, it is our belief that people should have happy-healthy, radiant skin without spending hundreds of dollars for great skincare. As an American-based innovator and distributor both online and with local retailers, we are proud to offer our customers the ability to “bring the spa home with you” through the advanced technology of our beauty devices. Spa Sciences consist of a diverse team of skincare experts, including scientists, engineers, designers, and beauticians. We are committed to providing clinically effective, safe and affordable beauty devices for your home use. Our technology will help you obtain the results you want from your makeup and skincare product applications. We take pride in our assortment of clinically-tested beauty devices that combine science-based treatments with a spa luxury experience. Visit us at www.spasciences.com
Sources:
Spa Sciences
Young Survival Coalition
This will be the first year that Spa Sciences has teamed with Young Survival Coalition in support of Breast Cancer Awareness Month. The Pink Power Bundle will be 20% off the original price and the company will be donating 10% of all proceeds to YSC. Additionally, they will be donating an additional 10% of proceeds from any pink product purchased on their site until October 31.
“Young Survival Coalition is an incredible organization that addresses breast cancer in young adults under 40 and strives to not only strengthen the community, but to also address the unique needs of those who need their help, amplify their voices and improve their quality of life, on a global front,” said Ellyse Amelia, Brand Manager & Creative Director of Spa Sciences. “We wanted to ensure we aligned ourselves with a donation partner that truly makes a massive and lasting impact against this disease.”
Young women, especially those with metastatic disease, are underrepresented in breast cancer research. Unlike their older counterparts, young adults diagnosed with breast cancer face higher mortality rates, fertility issues and the possibility of early menopause. In 1998, a group of brave young women, all diagnosed with breast cancer before age 40, founded Young Survival Coalition. Through educational resources and programming, annual conferences, and local and online support networks, YSC ensures no young adult faces breast cancer alone.
About Spa Sciences
At Spa Sciences, it is our belief that people should have happy-healthy, radiant skin without spending hundreds of dollars for great skincare. As an American-based innovator and distributor both online and with local retailers, we are proud to offer our customers the ability to “bring the spa home with you” through the advanced technology of our beauty devices. Spa Sciences consist of a diverse team of skincare experts, including scientists, engineers, designers, and beauticians. We are committed to providing clinically effective, safe and affordable beauty devices for your home use. Our technology will help you obtain the results you want from your makeup and skincare product applications. We take pride in our assortment of clinically-tested beauty devices that combine science-based treatments with a spa luxury experience. Visit us at www.spasciences.com
Sources:
Spa Sciences
Young Survival Coalition
Contact
Spa SciencesContact
Ellyse Amelia
772-446-0145
spasciences.com
Ellyse Amelia
772-446-0145
spasciences.com
Categories