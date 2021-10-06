Flickonic Announces First Celebrity Endorsement from Chris Geere of the NBC's Hit Show, This Is Us

Flickonic, a one-of-a-kind social media app, launched with the purpose of reviving the social aspect that existed in the era of scheduled TV; announced their endorsement from one of the main stars of the hit show, This Is Us, actor Chris Geere earlier this month. Geere has encouraged fans and "anyone looking for a spoiler-free platform to talk all things #ThisIsUs" to join the Flickonic app.