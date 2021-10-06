Flickonic Announces First Celebrity Endorsement from Chris Geere of the NBC's Hit Show, This Is Us
San Francisco, CA, October 06, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Flickonic, a one-of-a-kind social media app, launched with the purpose of reviving the social aspect that existed in the era of scheduled TV; announced their endorsement from one of the main stars of the hit show, This Is Us, actor Chris Geere earlier this month.
Geere has encouraged fans and “anyone looking for a spoiler free platform to talk all things #ThisIsUs” to join the Flickonic app. He shared his excitement for the app for filming the 6th and final season, teasing an exclusive interview on the app closer to the final season premiere.
With actors like Geere on the app, fans can share their favorite moments, theories and reactions with the show stars and other fans alike. Flickonic’s features of providing direct interaction between the faces and fans of a show, facilitate today’s viewing experience by no longer restricting you to only being able to share your thoughts when it’s trending or with people you know.
With entertainment being the third most talked about topic on social media, Flickonic is unbundling it to make social experiences around shows just as accessible as the shows themselves. By creating such a dedicated space, show creators too can benefit as it lifts program ratings for 29% of shows, increases viewers engagement and loyalty.
Appearing in shows like Modern Family, This is Us and A Million Little Things, Geere is familiar in engaging with a dedicated fan base via social media as a fellow show lover, which makes a great collaboration with an app like Flickonic.
Flickonic is an entertainment-focused social media app that connects viewers to their show communities – in a single-tap.
