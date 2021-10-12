Silvettica Press Brings a New Sci-Fi Fantasy Thriller to YA Audiences with "Bewilderness"

Mind-bending shadows in another world stalk sixteen-year-old Ambrielle, who escapes them through a water spring and is transported to the realm of Anatharia. There, she encounters a host of new alien life and is thrust into an adventure that takes her across multiple worlds, all while avoiding The Shadows and trying to find her way home to Earth.