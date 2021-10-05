RFID Wooden Key Cards Creating More Sustainability for Hotels
PrintPlast, the leader in Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) hotel key cards, launches a new alternative line of eco-friendly, sustainable hotel key cards. In a bold move to promote sustainable materials in the hotel industry, these key cards are the solution to a long-time plastic pollution problem.
Dubai, United Arab Emirates, October 05, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Each year, a typical hotel with 200 rooms uses about 12,000 non-biodegradable key cards, creating approximately 1,300 tons of plastic waste that ends up in landfills.
In an effort to not only promote sustainability but provide a carbon-footprint reducing solution, Print Plast has launched a few plastic-free options for RFID hotel key cards.
Hotel key cards that utilize the latest RFID industry practices enable all hotel brands to take value-added measures to be more environmentally friendly. Besides being the greenest option in sustainability, wooden key cards will also impress your hotel guests with their unique aesthetic appeal.
Wooden cards, an eco-friendly alternative to PVC, can now be found in Print Plast's line of products. The company offers a wide variety of wood material options, such as Bamboo, which is durable and ecologically sustainable, and Birch, an ultra-flat wood ideal for printing inks and magnetic stripe printing. Walnut, Maple, Cherry, Beech, Sapele are additional, stylish yet natural options. With a unique handcrafted appearance, every material provides a special touch to a hotel's key cards.
Hotel brands may choose to engrave the product on both sides of the product, or to imprint the product using color ink.
Wooden key cards are available with RFID chip technologies compatible with all major locks and access control systems. This is ideal as security doesn't have to be compromised in creating sustainable, eco-friendlier solutions.
The alternative is an easy solution when deciding to dedicate to avoiding the prolonged use of plastic key cards (adding to plastic litter and pollution) yet garnering attention and appeal from guests. These innovative, sustainable wooden key cards allow hotels and their guests to help stop plastics use while maintaining quality security, functionality and impressive design.
About Print Plast
With a Swiss joint venture company, PrintPlast began producing cards in 1989. Print Plast has performed the best services and offers the best solutions that provide ultimate privacy protection, professional consulting and customer satisfaction.
The experts at Print Plast manufacture hotel key cards and understand the importance of satisfying guests. To help you deliver the best possible experience to your guests, Print Plast will consult on the art and design of your card artworks. Additionally, Print Plast will then oversee manufacture from start to finish. Likewise, Print Plast must ensure the chip readability/encoding, read-range, and durability of every card to guarantee that 100% of them will not only work but will function for years to come. Providing a 100% performance guarantee simplifies card purchasing for you (hotel management), while more importantly, enhancing your guests' experience.
