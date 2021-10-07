Bondle Reports Strong Growth as It Scales Internationally
Sydney, Australia, October 07, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Bondle, the platform for confident interactions, reported a global surge in the uptake of the platform. According to CEO and Founder, Sandeep Rao, “Building on our success in APAC, we are now seeing early signs of success in the USA, LATAM and Europe. It is pleasing to see the product deliver immense value to our global customer base. We are doubling revenue about every three months and have a 100% retention of our paying client base.”
Bondle is replacing the traditional and fragmented means of interactions for it's clients. It is a secure platform that offers document management, signatures, tasks and communications. Bondle delivers confidence in important interactions. both in- and out-side an organisation. Professional services firms, corporate Boards and not-for-profit agencies are adopting Bondle. Mr. Rao adds, “Our clients give us regular feedback on how Bondle has not only made them more effective but also simplified their lives. Bondle is now a core part of their operations. That is very satisfying.”
To support the international growth, Bondle has chosen to work with KPMG Australia. “We need to have the right people and organizations advise us in this growth phase. Therefore, we are delighted to be working with KPMG High Growth Ventures as we scale,” said Mr. Rao. According to Amanda Price, Head of High Growth Ventures at KPMG, “Bondle started as a client with KPMG High Growth Ventures in 2021. We are working with Bondle to guide the business on financial decision making across compliance, budgeting, reporting and scaling for growth. KPMG High Growth Ventures is a high-performance advisory group, which is designed to support start-ups to scale in both local and international markets."
About Bondle
Bondle, an Australian start-up, provides a secure cloud-based platform that delivers transparency and confidence in all your interactions. The platform integrates email, document storage, messaging, task management, e-Signatures and more into one revolutionary innovation that establishes a source of truth for any business or individual.
Bondle is replacing the traditional and fragmented means of interactions for it's clients. It is a secure platform that offers document management, signatures, tasks and communications. Bondle delivers confidence in important interactions. both in- and out-side an organisation. Professional services firms, corporate Boards and not-for-profit agencies are adopting Bondle. Mr. Rao adds, “Our clients give us regular feedback on how Bondle has not only made them more effective but also simplified their lives. Bondle is now a core part of their operations. That is very satisfying.”
To support the international growth, Bondle has chosen to work with KPMG Australia. “We need to have the right people and organizations advise us in this growth phase. Therefore, we are delighted to be working with KPMG High Growth Ventures as we scale,” said Mr. Rao. According to Amanda Price, Head of High Growth Ventures at KPMG, “Bondle started as a client with KPMG High Growth Ventures in 2021. We are working with Bondle to guide the business on financial decision making across compliance, budgeting, reporting and scaling for growth. KPMG High Growth Ventures is a high-performance advisory group, which is designed to support start-ups to scale in both local and international markets."
About Bondle
Bondle, an Australian start-up, provides a secure cloud-based platform that delivers transparency and confidence in all your interactions. The platform integrates email, document storage, messaging, task management, e-Signatures and more into one revolutionary innovation that establishes a source of truth for any business or individual.
Contact
BondleContact
Tulika Srivastava
+61452663538
bondle.app
Tulika Srivastava
+61452663538
bondle.app
Categories