Global Bitcoin Festival by Success Resources
Michael Saylor, Kevin O’Leary and Robert Kiyosaki to speak at the Global Bitcoin Festival, announces CEO & Founder of Success Resources.
Singapore, Singapore, October 28, 2021 --(PR.com)-- The Global Bitcoin Festival (GBF) virtual event to celebrate Bitcoin is all set to take place on the 28th and 29th October 2021 with thousands of bitcoin enthusiasts ready to embrace the value of the most popular and powerful cryptocurrency - Bitcoin.
According to the Founder and Chairman of Success Resources, Richard Tan, “The Global Bitcoin Festival (GBF) is a gathering of industries experts and enthusiastic community of Bitcoin holders to update, promote education and adoption of Bitcoin.”
Happening over 2 days, GBF is expected to attract a gathering of 50,000+ attendees globally and will feature some of the most powerful speakers in the bitcoin space, including:
- Michael J. Saylor, Founder and CEO of MicroStrategy
- Robert Kiyosaki, author of "Rich Dad Poor Dad" - the #1 personal finance book of all time
- Kevin O’Leary, Mr. Wonderful Shark Tank
- Professor Asher Idan, Bitcoin Academy Lead Professor & PhD of Tel Aviv University
- Jeremy Ng, Managing Director, Asia Pacific at Gemini
- Ben Armstrong (Bitboy Crypto), Creator of Bitboy Crypto
- TJ Shedd, CEO at Hit Network & BitBoy Crypto
- and many other prominent industry experts.
Attendance and registration is free.
To register your interest for the Global Bitcoin Festival or for more information, please visit: https://sr-event.com/GBF-press
"My formula for success is rise early, work late and buy Bitcoin."
-Michael Saylor
Global Bitcoin Festival Event Information Capsule
Dates: 28 - 29 October 2021 (Thursday and Friday)
Time: 10:00am - 6:00pm BST
Location: Virtual Event
Ticket Price: Free to Attend
Website: https://www.globalbitcoinfestival.com
Contact
