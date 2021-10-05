Apex Companies, LLC Acquires CME Engineering LP and CME Operations LP
Expands Engineering, Consulting and Water/Wastewater Treatment Resources in the Mid-Atlantic, including capabilities in Civil, Mining, Water and Environmental Engineering
Rockville, MD, October 05, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Apex Companies, LLC (Apex), a national leader in engineering, water resources and environmental services, today announced the acquisition of CME Engineering LP and CME Operations LP, regional providers in civil, mining, water, and environmental engineering.
Based in Greensburg, Pennsylvania, CME brings nearly 60 professionals including engineers, geologists, surveyors, and water/wastewater treatment plant operators. The firm serves clients across the Mid-Atlantic with offices in Greensburg, Somerset, and Johnstown, Pennsylvania. Founded in 1999, CME’s reputation for technical excellence, reliability, and innovation has led to a loyal client base and a robust portfolio of repeat business.
“We are excited to be joining a firm that is also dedicated to exceeding client expectations and providing best in class solutions for the most pressing environmental and engineering challenges of today,” said Sean Isgan, CME Co-Founder & CEO. “Apex and CME provide each other with complimentary services that will allow us to expand our customer base and service lines. A future with Apex provides exciting opportunities for our staff and for our clients whose needs are ever expanding.”
Mr. Isgan will remain with the firm and work hand in hand with Apex leadership on integration and future expansion of the business under the Apex brand.
“CME adds new mission-critical capabilities in engineering, water/wastewater and power. This and the diverse talent that Sean and his team bring to Apex builds upon our recent investments in infrastructure services, and further diversifies our capabilities in engineering, water and environmental services,” said Apex President & CEO, David Fabianski. “The management core at CME is very strong and the entire staff is incredibly passionate about what they do. We look forward to welcoming them to Apex.”
About Apex:
Established in 1988, Apex is a national multidisciplinary consulting, engineering, and field services firm with a robust portfolio of capabilities in water resources, infrastructure, environmental services, compliance & assurance, and health & safety. Rated #16 as an ENR All-Environmental firm and #68 in the top 200 overall, Apex is highly regarded for its technical expertise, rapid response, operational integrity, and exceptional client satisfaction. Apex operates in all 50 states and maintains a highly capable and diverse team of scientists, engineers, technicians, consultants, and information management specialists. Apex is backed by Sentinel Capital Partners, a private equity firm that specializes in buying and building businesses in the lower mid-market in the United States and Canada in partnership with management.
For more information, visit www.apexcos.com.
About CME Engineering LP:
CME Engineering (CME) was founded in 1999 to provide clients with high-level engineering and consulting services to serve the mining realm, later expanding to provide both civil and environmental engineering, surveying, power & construction, water & wastewater operations, geology, and hydrology services to the energy, mining, construction, and municipal sectors. Today CME provides comprehensive engineering solutions and consulting services that are reliable, timely, and exceed client expectations. Headquartered in Greensburg, PA, CME has two regional offices including Somerset and Johnstown, PA and typically serves clients in Western Pennsylvania, Eastern Ohio, Northern West Virginia, and Northern Maryland.
For more information, visit https://cmemgmt.com/cme-engineering/
