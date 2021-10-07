Evan Quinn Named Account Administrator at RT Environmental & Construction Professional
Hamilton, NJ, October 07, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Evan Quinn has joined the Environmental and Construction Professional (ECP) Practice of RT Specialty as an account administrator. He is responsible for aiding the account management and policy servicing activities performed by the team’s senior management.
“Evan is a conscientious, hardworking individual, who is dedicated to learning our industry,” says John J. Heft, MS, CRIS, Senior Vice President at RT ECP. “Our team has spent the past two decades nurturing the industry’s best talent. Evan is another example of our successful efforts to find, hire and train highly motivated people with a desire to learn the environmental and construction-related marketplace from the ground up. It’s also why we’ve established ourselves as one of the industry’s premier resources.”
Prior to RT ECP, Quinn supported the underwriting efforts of EMC Insurance in Pottstown, Pa.
Quinn holds a Bachelor of Business Administration Degree from Temple University’s Fox School of Business, where he majored in Risk Management and Insurance, Financial Planning. A resident of Easton, Pa, Quinn can be reached at 609-469-2652 or evan.quinn@rtspecialty.com.
About RT Environmental & Construction Professional
RT Environmental and Construction Professional (RT ECP) is a part of the RT Specialty division of RSG Specialty, LLC, a Delaware limited liability company based in Illinois. RSG Specialty, LLC, is a subsidiary of Ryan Specialty Group, LLC. RT ECP provides wholesale insurance brokerage and other services to agents and brokers. RT ECP does not solicit insurance from the public. Some products may only be available in certain states, and some products may only be available from surplus lines insurers. In California: RSG Specialty Insurance Services, LLC (License # 0G97516). 2021 Ryan Specialty Group, LLC
For more information, please visit rtpecialty.com or call 609-298-3516.
