SER WOCN Announces Medela’s Donation of $1,500 to Fund the Future Education of WOC Nurses Through the Dorothy Doughty Education Fund (WOCNEP Scholarship)

During the Southeast Region of the WOCN, Medela asked wound, ostomy and continence nurses (WOC Nurses) from across the Southeast region to share their stories. For every story that was shared, Medela made a donation to the SER WOCN Dorothy Doughty Education Fund, raising $1500.