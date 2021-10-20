Korean Specialist Bamboo Salt Manufacturer, Insan Bamboo Salt Co., Ltd. is Launching Its Products Into the Global Market
By developing Miracle Capsule, an immune health functional food that has significantly improved the efficacy of bamboo salt, the company has squarely in its sights the children's atopic natural food market. Further, the company continues with research and development of health foods with health promotion and anticancer effects such as medicinal soy sauce, sari soy sauce (made from fermented black soybean), and sulfur duck. Bamboo salt is a 100% natural food with no additives.
Insan Bamboo's manufacturing of bamboo salt started with Insan Kim Il-hoon, the inventor of bamboo salt and founder of oriental cancer medicine, who invented bamboo salt and applied it for therapeutic purposes. By developing Miracle Capsule, an immune health functional food that has significantly improved the efficacy of bamboo salt, the company has squarely in its sights the children's atopic natural food market. Further, the company continues with research and development of health foods with health promotion and anticancer effects such as medicinal soy sauce, sari soy sauce (made from fermented black soybean), and sulfur duck. Bamboo salt is a 100% natural food with no additives.
The phosphoric acid bamboo salt removes the toxicity of regular salt and increases active ingredients of bamboo and pine. Further, bamboo salt boasts effects such as detoxification, immune enhancement, anticancer, anti-inflammatory and sterilization.
Additional products available are Bamboo salt toothpaste and bamboo salt soap products.
Under the motto “contributing to the health of mankind” with various effects of bamboo salt (a natural product of Korea), Insan Bamboo Salt is striving to research and develop healthy food manufacturing methods and biopharmaceuticals with health promotion, disease improvement and anticancer effects.
Insan Bamboo Salt is committed to actively promote its products in various global markets.
Ms. Euna Choi
+82 55 964 1688
www.insan.com
