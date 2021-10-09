Hanasan, a Korean Professional Manufacturer of Wooden Furniture for Pets, is Expanding Its Business in the Global Market
Busan, Korea, South, October 09, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Hanasan products focus on design and functionality by combining general furniture concepts with companion animal furniture. Hanasan is an environment-friendly enterprise that uses natural wood for all pet furniture products.
Its main brand is “LUXYPET,” which pursues the image of premium companion animal furniture. Established as a wooden pet furniture company in 2011, it produces a range of products including Wooden Pet Dish, Wooden Pet Bed, Wooden Pet Step, Wooden Cat Tower and Wooden Cat Pole.
Their furniture is waterproof and eco-friendly, with a humidity controlling functionality unique to solid pine wood. Each piece can be cleaned with water and provides a comfortable environment for pets.
The Cat Tower is built using eco-friendly birch and pine, and the height of steps can be adjusted according to the growth of cats. The Hardwood Cat Pole, made using eco-friendly pine, ensures a safe eco-friendly environment for pets.
"LUXYPET" is 100% made in Korea through direct production, with special, custom-made pet furniture also available.
Hanasan foresees LUXYPET, the Korean pet wood furniture manufacturer, taking a significant share of the global market.
