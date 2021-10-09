New Hotel Being Developed at Melbourne Orlando International Airport
Dozens of officials gathered yesterday morning at Melbourne Orlando International Airport (MLB) for the ceremonial groundbreaking of a 143-room Hyatt Place hotel scheduled to open in 2022. The hotel is a key component of the airport’s historic growth and is being developed by ADËLON Capital, headquartered in Hollywood, Florida, and constructed by Certified General Contractors of Melbourne, Florida.
Hollywood, FL, October 09, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Co-owners ADËLON Capital and Twenty8 group are continuing to invest in the area with what will be a sophisticated five-story, four-star hotel featuring inspired guestrooms and premium suites with energizing design and insightful in-room technology. Amenities include a roof top bar, coffee bar, outdoor swimming pool, multiple outdoor terraces, fitness studio, business center, and a large high-tech multi-space conference center.
AD1 Management will operate and manage the new hotel, adding to its portfolio of 30 hotels predominantly in Florida.
“This new and unique project is the direct result of our creative and persistent entrepreneurial spirit,” said Daniel Berman, president of AD1 Management. “Without any doubt it’s going to be another amazing addition to our growing portfolio of outstanding hotels.”
ADËLON Capital Founder and Co-Chairman Jonathan Cohen who manages the pre-development team based in the Mexico branch office added, “The ADËLON team is very excited to begin the construction of such a unique project and to form a part of the continued growth of the city of Melbourne.”
The new hotel will be located on airport property at Air Terminal Parkway and NASA Boulevard. With its proximity to the terminal, the hotel is strategically positioned to eventually add a covered walkway linking passengers between the hotel and terminal. Also proximate to the airfield, it provides the ability to eventually offer customers an opportunity to park their general aviation or corporate aircraft near the hotel and enter directly into the hotel lobby.
“An on-site airport hotel is the perfect addition to the incredible growth we are experiencing on and around MLB property,” said Airport Executive Director Greg Donovan. “With the development of a great new partnership with ADËLON Capital and Twenty8 group and the expertise from Certified General Contractors, we know that the hotel will be another wonderful asset to our passengers and fulfil this long-awaited need of our blue-chip tenant base.”
The development, designed by Eleven18 Architecture, is expected to create more than 100 jobs during construction and more than 20 operational jobs once opened.
“We are looking forward to breaking ground on this innovative and exciting project,” said Certified General Contractors President & CEO Adam Broadway. “Getting this project out of the ground has truly been a team effort. This will be CGC’s third project with ADËLON Capital. The Melbourne Airport staff have been great to work with throughout the design and planning phases of the project.”
The Hyatt brand offers a stress-free environment for leisure and business travelers to enjoy a productive and energized experience. Staff will speak multiple languages including English and Spanish.
About ADËLON Capital
ADËLON Capital is a private capital firm dedicated to investing in real estate assets. Live consolidate hospitality, multifamily, and mixed-use assets at different stages of the investment life cycle. Through ADËLON´s expertise, the synergy with local partners becomes robust, allowing them to early detect market trends, access unmatched opportunities, and offer substantial investor returns. Currently ADËLON has two hotels in operation in the Melbourne/ Palm Bay Area: Hyatt Place Palm Bay and Home 2 Suites Palm Bay. Additionally, it has two developments in the area: Hyatt Place Melbourne Airport and an active adult multifamily building, Parasol Melbourne. For more information, visit www.adeloncapital.com/.
About AD1 Global
AD1 Global is a fully integrated hospitality company based in Hollywood, Florida. Involved in every facet of the business, the company focuses on strategic acquisitions, new developments, renovations, management services, and investments. AD1 Global offers complete and comprehensive hotel solutions tailored to the specific needs of each property. The company’s goal is to continuously improve the work process, resulting in highly profitable hotels. For more information, visit www.ad1global.com/.
About Melbourne Orlando International Airport (MLB)
Melbourne Orlando International Airport (MLB) is an award-winning airport, crowned #1 Most Scenic Airport in North America by PrivateFly.com, and serves as the Coastal Gateway to Central Florida. In addition to evolving air service from Delta Air Lines and American Airlines, Allegiant has announced new routes to Pittsburgh, Nashville and Concord, N.C. beginning in November, and MLB will become TUI UK’s Florida gateway beginning in 2022. Air service growth has sparked a major $61M terminal project that will provide an ultimate travel experience for all airport customers. MLB is globally recognized as an epicenter of aerospace as the home to Northrop Grumman, L3Harris, Embraer, Collins Aerospace, and more. For additional information, visit www.MLBair.com.
About Twenty8
Twenty8 Group is dedicated to developing, managing, and structuring real estate projects. Its business model is focused on two areas: real estate development and real estate consulting. Currently, Twenty8 is evaluating several commercial transactions including retail, hospitality, and multi-family developments. Twenty8 Group's team is composed by real estate professionals with vast experience in structuring and developing real estate. Providing a full scope of every deal through pre-development, development, and construction. Twenty8 Group works closely with government officials, architects, and general contractors to provide high-quality and cost-effective projects to their clients. For more information, please visit www.twenty8group.com.
About Certified General Contractors
Certified General Contractors, Inc. was founded in 1992 with the goal of providing professional construction services with high-quality, cost-efficient buildings, and consistent on-time delivery. Since that time, CERTIFIED has successfully developed reliable and performance-based relationships with our clients, and we are Florida’s premier full-service commercial builder. The high standards we set and the ability to perform at a professional level translates to clients who continue to hire CERTIFIED for future projects. More than 86% of our business comes from repeat clients and referrals. We just don’t build commercial buildings for our clients; we build lasting relationships and provide our clients with the opportunity to expand businesses with a partner they can trust.
