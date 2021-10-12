Lead Generation World, LLC Pledges Up to $100,000 for Lead Buyer Education via Free Registration Passes
Lead Generation World will be dedicating up to $100,000 in free registrations to certified end lead buyers for its upcoming conference in an effort to help companies navigate the lead generation industry in a more successful way.
San Diego, CA, October 12, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Lead Generation World, the home to the lead generation industry, is pledging up to $100,000 of free registrations for its upcoming Lead Generation World conference taking place January 16, 17, and 18, 2022 in beautiful San Diego, to end lead buyers.
The mission of Lead Generation World is to help companies navigate the lead generation and performance marketing industry in a meaningful way via its unparalleled education and networking opportunities.
“As a lead buyer once myself, who was responsible for buying 100’s of mortgage and insurance leads a day, I know first-hand how challenging it can be to find quality partners and also how to implement the best lead management process that would enable us to close as many leads as possible into sales,” said CEO of Lead Generation World, Michael Ferree. “Additionally, I spent many years managing the lead generation efforts for companies that sold leads to buyers, and I know that the leads I generated were only as good as the lead management processes that the lead buyer had in place. This is why we make it our priority to provide more than $100,000 of free passes to certified end lead buyers,” continued Michael Ferree. “We believe that the foundation of the lead generation and performance marketing industry is built on the backs of brands that have a complete toolkit of skills and information in place to be successful with leads, no matter the size of the brand.”
Lead Generation World will be hosting their next conference in sunny San Diego at the Town & Country Resort, just 5 minutes from the airport, downtown and the beach. The conference includes multiple lead buyer specific sessions, innovative and forward-thinking lead generation specific sessions, an amazing keynote from Shark Tank star Daymond John, a golf tournament, dozens of networking events that also include two with amazing live music, and all at an excellent venue.
“We want to invite all end lead buyers to visit our application page and apply to take advantage of this amazing offer. We also want to invite all parties of the lead generation industry to consider attending what we think will be the best lead generation conference of 2022. If you want to experience a conference incomparable to others, that will drive more revenue into your business, at a venue that highlights fresh air and fresh ideas, then Lead Generation World is the conference for you,” said Michael Ferree.
The application process requires that all approved applicants be certified as an end lead buyer. An end lead buyer is a brand that does not sell leads, provide services to lead buyers (i.e. Call Center, CRM, SaaS company, etc), or is a marketing agency working on behalf of a lead buyer.
For more information, please visit: www.LeadGenerationWorld.com.
Companies already sponsoring Lead Generation World San Diego include: LeadsPedia, Active Prospect, SalesHammer, Ricochet360, Caller ID Reputation, LeadHOOP, Convoso, EverConnect, CallTools, AKTIFY, Vocodia, Drips, LeadRilla, LeadsCouncil, Ringy, Anura, and so many more.
