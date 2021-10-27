Keith Batson Recognized as a Professional of the Year for 2021 by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide
Gaffney, SC, October 27, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Keith Batson, of Gaffney, South Carolina, has been recognized as a Professional of the Year for 2021 by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide Edition for his outstanding achievements and contributions in the field of roofing.
About Keith Batson
Keith Batson is the CEO of Preferred Metal Roofing, a contractor providing roofing solutions, repair, and installation in Cherokee County, South Carolina. At Preferred Metal Roofing (formerly Carolina Metal Roofing), they understand that their customers need materials that look great and protect them from the elements. Their knowledgeable staff is there to help you, as a contractor or a homeowner, find the optimal roofing solution to fit your needs. Preferred Metal Roofing is a small, family business and stays by your side from your first call to delivery.
With over 7 years’ experience, Mr. Batson oversees all of the operations and management. He specializes in roofing solutions.
Keith was born April 27, 1971. In his spare time, he enjoys deer hunting and boating.
For more information, contact https://prefermetalroof.org/.
About Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide
Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide highlights the professional lives of individuals from every significant field or industry including business, medicine, law, education, art, government and entertainment. Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide is both an online and hard cover publication where we provide our members’ current and pertinent business information. It is also a biographical information source for thousands of researchers, journalists, librarians and executive search firms throughout the world. Our goal is to ensure that our members receive all of the networking, exposure and recognition capabilities to potentially increase their business.
