Freedom with NFTs Podcast Has Officially Launched on All Major Podcast Streaming Platforms as of October 1, 2021
Freedom with NFTs has officially launched as of October 1, 2021 on all major podcast-streaming platforms. In each episode of Freedom with NFTs, Lauren Turton interviews NFT gurus who share their experiences, strategies, tools and tips so the Freedom with NFTs audience can dive even deeper into creating their own freedom with NFTs. New episodes drop every Wednesday at 5 AM EST.
San Diego, CA, October 15, 2021 --(PR.com)-- In each episode of Freedom with NFTs, Lauren Turton interviews NFT gurus who share their experiences, strategies, tools and tips so the Freedom with NFTs audience can dive even deeper into creating their own freedom with NFTs.
Noted guest speakers include:
Jason Falovich, co-founder of @NFT, an Instagram account with 445K followers that is dedicated to sharing NFT news and updates and @playline which is the world's largest sports lottery. Jason is the director of the Muhammad Ali Foundation and has also managed Evander Holyfield.
Nuzayra Haque-Shah, founder, investor and an award-winning intellectual property attorney based out of Los Angeles, California. Nuzayra was named in the Daily Journal's "Top Women Attorneys" for 2017.
Carlene MacMillan, M.D. Dr. MacMillan is co-founder/CEO of Brooklyn Minds and fast becoming the go to psychiatrist in the metaverse. She is a Harvard-trained adult and child psychiatrist who pioneers team-based and tech-enabled mental health care that individuals with complex psychiatric concerns live meaningful lives.
“You’re a visionary; you know all is possible and anything can happen in the NFT world,” says Lauren Turton.
New episodes drop every Wednesday at 5 AM EST. To listen to Freedom with NFTs go to: bit.ly/FreedomWithNFTs
Lauren Turton can be contacted on Instagram at @LaurenTurton and on Twitter at @LaurenTurton_.
About Lauren Turton
Lauren Turton is a Public Speaker, Podcast Host, #1 Best Selling Author, Self-Portrait Photographer, Restaurateur, and Non-Profit Vice President.
Turton has successfully supported hundreds of companies in expanding their businesses by leveraging energy, creation, connection, community, and collaboration; clients include companies listed in the Fortune 500, Forbes Richest List, and with clients throughout the world; including North and South America, Europe, and Asia. She has written a #1 Best Selling book on the business expansion process she created called Soul Career Clarity and was recently featured on Forbes.
Turton is the host of Freedom with NFTs, a podcast dedicated to sharing information about NFTs to the masses. In each episode she interviews NFT gurus who share their experience, tools, and tips so that the audience can dive deeper into creating their own freedom with NFTs.
Turton is a partner at Ciao Ciao Piadina, an Italian restaurant located in San Diego, California.
Turton is creator of Find The Hare, a self portrait photography project that she started over a decade ago. She takes bizarre photos of myself in a rabbit mask in interesting locations. It’s one of her favorite ways to create and to express myself.
Turton is the Vice President of Help the Kani, a nonprofit that provides education and essential services to women and children in southern India. Yearly, she travels to India to check in on the projects that Help the Kani funds and has helped raise thousands of dollars to support these projects including; children's homes, family homes and schools.
Contact
619-677-4278
laurenturton.com
