Accentuate Staffing Celebrates 25 Years in Business with Charitable Giving Campaign
Raleigh, NC, October 14, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Accentuate Staffing celebrated 25 years of connecting top talent to Triangle area businesses by donating $25,000 to support local non-profit organizations making a difference in our community. The charity celebration culminated in mid-October after five months, with the organization dedicating one month to the promotion of each non-profit selected by members of the Accentuate staff.
Accentuate Staffing President Cindy Waite said of the campaign, “Our corporate culture has always focused on ways we can give back to our community. Our 25th anniversary is a tremendous milestone and we wanted to do something impactful for our non-profit partners throughout the Triangle.”
Transitions LifeCare & Transitions Kids Transitions LifeCare’s mission is to care for individuals and families with compassion, support, and expertise as they navigate the end of life or life-changing illness. Formerly Hospice of Wake County, they offer palliative care in a hospital, clinic, or home setting as well as home health and hospice care.
InterAct Wake County’s only provider of services for domestic and sexual violence victims, InterAct operates a 24-hour crisis line and an emergency shelter, and offers individual and group counseling, and court advocacy.
Community of Hope Ministries What began as an afterschool program has grown into nine separate programs aimed at eliminating barriers to success in the home, the classroom, and the community for at-risk youth and families in Southern Wake County.
Cleveland Area Backpack Buddies Backpack Buddies is a nonprofit organization that provides food to elementary-age school children who do not have access to it on weekends.
Frankie Lemmon School The school’s curriculum is designed to encourage growth in all areas for children with and without special needs, including social, emotional, fine motor, early learning, self-help, gross motor, science, technology, math, and communication to reflect the development of the whole child.
For more information on each of the organizations and how you can get involved visit www.accentuatestaffing.com/25-years-charity/ or contact Rob Gooding at rob@accentuatestaffing.com.
About Accentuate Staffing
As one of the Triangle’s largest woman-owned companies, Accentuate Staffing sources talent in the career specialties of Accounting/Finance, Office Professional, Information Technology, Scientific, Light Industrial, and Engineering. Our current roster of more than 275 corporate clients is diverse, highly regarded, and often exclusive. For more information on how “The Power of Positive” can impact your company or your career, please visit us at www.accentuatestaffing.com.
Accentuate Staffing President Cindy Waite said of the campaign, “Our corporate culture has always focused on ways we can give back to our community. Our 25th anniversary is a tremendous milestone and we wanted to do something impactful for our non-profit partners throughout the Triangle.”
Transitions LifeCare & Transitions Kids Transitions LifeCare’s mission is to care for individuals and families with compassion, support, and expertise as they navigate the end of life or life-changing illness. Formerly Hospice of Wake County, they offer palliative care in a hospital, clinic, or home setting as well as home health and hospice care.
InterAct Wake County’s only provider of services for domestic and sexual violence victims, InterAct operates a 24-hour crisis line and an emergency shelter, and offers individual and group counseling, and court advocacy.
Community of Hope Ministries What began as an afterschool program has grown into nine separate programs aimed at eliminating barriers to success in the home, the classroom, and the community for at-risk youth and families in Southern Wake County.
Cleveland Area Backpack Buddies Backpack Buddies is a nonprofit organization that provides food to elementary-age school children who do not have access to it on weekends.
Frankie Lemmon School The school’s curriculum is designed to encourage growth in all areas for children with and without special needs, including social, emotional, fine motor, early learning, self-help, gross motor, science, technology, math, and communication to reflect the development of the whole child.
For more information on each of the organizations and how you can get involved visit www.accentuatestaffing.com/25-years-charity/ or contact Rob Gooding at rob@accentuatestaffing.com.
About Accentuate Staffing
As one of the Triangle’s largest woman-owned companies, Accentuate Staffing sources talent in the career specialties of Accounting/Finance, Office Professional, Information Technology, Scientific, Light Industrial, and Engineering. Our current roster of more than 275 corporate clients is diverse, highly regarded, and often exclusive. For more information on how “The Power of Positive” can impact your company or your career, please visit us at www.accentuatestaffing.com.
Contact
Accentuate StaffingContact
Rob Gooding
919-844-2900
https://www.accentuatestaffing.com/
Rob Gooding
919-844-2900
https://www.accentuatestaffing.com/
Categories