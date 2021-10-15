Nicky Dare to Host 8th Global Roundtable on Roadmap To Sustainability and Our Future
Nicky Dare to host 8th Global Roundtable on Roadmap To Sustainability and Our Future, exclusively designed to bring industry leaders to educate, exchange views and insights in our current and future landscape around the globe.
Los Angeles, CA, October 15, 2021 --(PR.com)-- It has been nearly two years that iDARE hosted Global Roundtable Roadmap To Sustainability since global disruption started. As iDARE continues its global discussion reaching out to business leaders to exchange and share ideas and solutions for sustainability in the current and future landscape around the globe. How can you use these multilateral resources from various regions to deploy sustainability, in business, in personal, as well as in planetary sustainability?
A sustainable planet begins with sustainable lives.
People understand that COVID is one of many disasters affecting our health as humanity has endured throughout history.
While COVID continues to threaten people with intellectual and developmental challenges, many remain concerned about protecting the safety of our property and business from health, as well as, natural disasters. Disasters are inevitable. And while the hope for returning to normalcy, culturally, socially, environmentally seems to fade away; no one truly has the blueprint. We are living the moments of that future we have been talking about for decades, centuries. We are in the now; on the pivot where we can make changes for a better future, for our land, space, and including our ocean. Natural resources depletion, soil erosion, water shortage, fossil fuels, deforestation, our diminishing ocean resources, coral reefs gone bleached, environmental degradation, the complexities in climate changes are all affecting our planetary support system resources.
“Our goal is to save lives. Our passionate team members are all regular people like you and I, who are selflessly dedicated to enhance the quality of life by promoting a sustainable world to individuals, families, and communities through education. This can be only be done through on-going coordinated effort by all. We must come and unite together." - Nicky Dare, founder of iDARE®, DARE Education, Advocate to Safety, Preparedness and Sustainability
We are figuring it out collectively as humanity. What would we do differently to prepare for next time? But for now, this famous virus is disrupting our lives, our freedom and impacting sustainability. There are many questions to be answered. "Our world is changing and it is changing rapidly. We must be able to adapt and sustain ourselves from these changes ... socially, culturally, environmentally..." - Nicky Dare, Founder of iDARE®, DARE Education, Advocate to Safety, Preparedness and Sustainability
What and How can Sustainability expedite Recovery? How are we staying sustainable for our business and our family? What are our strategies and tactics to copy and deal with this moving target? What would we do differently to prepare for next time? But for now, this famous virus is disrupting our lives, our freedom, and impacting sustainability. There are still many many questions to be answered. Join the virtual event where industry leaders continue to share and exchange views and insights in our current and future landscape around the globe. Speakers include business leaders from USA, Brazil, Singapore, Denmark, and India. iDARE will hold more virtual events in 2022; namely, on Earth Day April 2022.
Please join iDARE for this educational virtual event on Annual ShakeOut Day hosted by Nicky Dare, Founder of iDARE and DARE Education, October 15, 2021 starting at 7am PST Pacific Standard Time / check your local time.
Susan Barnes
818-714-1235
https://idarecares.org
Susan Barnes
818-714-1235
https://idarecares.org
