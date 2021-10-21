“Simple Lifestyles” Winter Gift Trends
“Simple Lifestyles” for family and friends who cherish the recognition of gifting small and useful things that create joy. Essentialgifting.com has a few suggestions to incorporate into the holiday season.
Essentialgifting.com has released the winter version of the Giftspiration Lifestyle Shopping and Gifts Newsletter, “Simple Lifestyles” just in time for the holiday season. Adjustments in personal lifestyles, the winter Giftspiration has focused on the ability of embracing simplicity.
- Winter Retreats – suggestions and emphasis on at-home relaxation retreats that center around things the recipient enjoys, gift boxes for the lover of spa self-care, writers of poetry who journal and hobby bakers. Personalization creates the ultimate gift experience.
- Treasured Trinkets – thinking back to childhood memories of family members or friends whose parents where avid collectors of nostalgic items or luxury fine items. Gifting beautiful teacups, jewelry holders, sports shadow boxes, pet lover ceramics and so many other whimsical items that are beloved by collectors.
- Holiday Hosting – Essentialgifting.com has perfected the “mystery” or white elephant gift exchange for holiday hostess to concentrate on preparations for the gathering. Designed to be useful, but fun and entertaining.
Essentialgifting.com is the online destination to shop or gift, personalized gift boxes and bundled ready to ship collections with a personal touch.
About Essentialgifting.com, an Accredited BBB Business: An online Shopify store for lifestyle products and gift-giving with a personal touch. Essentialgifting.com is based in North Carolina, the niche and core business include creative personalized gift boxes created specifically around the recipient. The online store features assortments of bundled lifestyle products sourced from artisans, small businesses, and a mix of curated brands. "Free" USA Shipping for Orders Over $50 and A Gift Experience Delivered. Essentialgifting.com is passionate about supporting charity organizations with gift box donations for raffles and silent auction fund-raisers.
Donna Flack
984-297-0228
https://essentialgifting.com
Simple Lifestyles Winter Gift Trends
Giftspiration by Essentialgifting.com, Lifestyle Gift and Shopping Trends
