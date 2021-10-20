Sprinturf Provides Muhlenberg College with Durable, Eco-Friendly Turf System
Allentown, PA, October 20, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Sprinturf, a national leader in artificial turf systems that improve cooling, performance and safety, installed its Ultrablade™ DFE Extreme dual-fiber turf system with environmentally friendly cork and coconut infill at Scotty Wood Stadium at Muhlenberg College. The previous field was heavily used by the school’s football, field hockey and men’s and women’s lacrosse teams, while also being used for high school sporting events and summer camps.
The school’s football team made it to the Division III final eight and final four in 2018 and 2019, respectively.
Needing a turf system that could withstand heavy use as well as the hazardous winter weather common in the Northeast, Muhlenberg turned to Sprinturf’s Ultrablade DFE Extreme turf system which, in addition to its reputation as one of the most durable turf systems available today, also provides the necessary safety and aesthetics to provide participants and spectators with a one-of-a-kind experience.
“We are very proud of our partnership with Muhlenberg College and applaud them for providing their student-athletes, local high schools and the community in general with the opportunity to enjoy one of the best performing and most environmentally friendly turf system available today,” said Justin Reddy, President of Sprinturf.
Installed at Scotty Wood Stadium in December 2020, the Ultrablade DFE Extreme turf system combines monofilament and parallel-fibrillated fibers to virtually eliminate infill flyout. The parallel long-slit fiber provides a dense canopy and proven durability, while Sprinturf’s proprietary spinneret monofiber enhances performance and provides natural grass aesthetics.
Complementing the advanced turf system is Greenplay® naturally blended coconut and cork infill, which enhances player safety by providing lower field temperatures, as well as less abrasiveness and increased foot stability. More than 60 fields across the U.S. are enjoying the many benefits of the organic infill system, including Scotty Wood Stadium.
“We were looking for a new surface that would safely withstand multiple sports with rigorous practice schedules, and the durability of the Sprinturf DFE turf fit the bill,” shared Brett Fulton, Assistant Director of Plant Operations at Muhlenberg College. “Muhlenberg College continually seeks to improve our sustainability efforts. The cork and coconut infill provided by Sprinturf works well and underscores our commitment toward a more sustainable campus.”
Fulton also praised the close partnership with Sprinturf throughout the process, including its top-notch installation team.
“Sprinturf was great to work with and the installation crew was very efficient, friendly and accommodating to some last-minute changes. And the response to the field has been great – everybody likes the look and feel,” he added.
For more information on Sprinturf’s premium turf systems, go to www.sprinturf.com.
To learn more about environmentally friendly infill, go to www.greenplayusa.com.
About Sprinturf, LLC
Sprinturf is a national turf company headquartered in South Carolina with fiber and turf manufacturing facilities in Alabama and Georgia. Sprinturf has been in business since 1998 with over 3,000 installations throughout North America. Sprinturf is the only artificial turf company that uses 100% American fibers and labor to create fields tailored to each customer. Sprinturf is committed to U.S. investments and jobs with 100 percent of its jobs and investments in the United States.
The school’s football team made it to the Division III final eight and final four in 2018 and 2019, respectively.
Needing a turf system that could withstand heavy use as well as the hazardous winter weather common in the Northeast, Muhlenberg turned to Sprinturf’s Ultrablade DFE Extreme turf system which, in addition to its reputation as one of the most durable turf systems available today, also provides the necessary safety and aesthetics to provide participants and spectators with a one-of-a-kind experience.
“We are very proud of our partnership with Muhlenberg College and applaud them for providing their student-athletes, local high schools and the community in general with the opportunity to enjoy one of the best performing and most environmentally friendly turf system available today,” said Justin Reddy, President of Sprinturf.
Installed at Scotty Wood Stadium in December 2020, the Ultrablade DFE Extreme turf system combines monofilament and parallel-fibrillated fibers to virtually eliminate infill flyout. The parallel long-slit fiber provides a dense canopy and proven durability, while Sprinturf’s proprietary spinneret monofiber enhances performance and provides natural grass aesthetics.
Complementing the advanced turf system is Greenplay® naturally blended coconut and cork infill, which enhances player safety by providing lower field temperatures, as well as less abrasiveness and increased foot stability. More than 60 fields across the U.S. are enjoying the many benefits of the organic infill system, including Scotty Wood Stadium.
“We were looking for a new surface that would safely withstand multiple sports with rigorous practice schedules, and the durability of the Sprinturf DFE turf fit the bill,” shared Brett Fulton, Assistant Director of Plant Operations at Muhlenberg College. “Muhlenberg College continually seeks to improve our sustainability efforts. The cork and coconut infill provided by Sprinturf works well and underscores our commitment toward a more sustainable campus.”
Fulton also praised the close partnership with Sprinturf throughout the process, including its top-notch installation team.
“Sprinturf was great to work with and the installation crew was very efficient, friendly and accommodating to some last-minute changes. And the response to the field has been great – everybody likes the look and feel,” he added.
For more information on Sprinturf’s premium turf systems, go to www.sprinturf.com.
To learn more about environmentally friendly infill, go to www.greenplayusa.com.
About Sprinturf, LLC
Sprinturf is a national turf company headquartered in South Carolina with fiber and turf manufacturing facilities in Alabama and Georgia. Sprinturf has been in business since 1998 with over 3,000 installations throughout North America. Sprinturf is the only artificial turf company that uses 100% American fibers and labor to create fields tailored to each customer. Sprinturf is committed to U.S. investments and jobs with 100 percent of its jobs and investments in the United States.
Contact
SprinturfContact
Marc Belluomini
877-686-8873
sprinturf.com
Marc Belluomini
877-686-8873
sprinturf.com
Categories