Rubis Tweezers Celebrates 60 Years

After 60 years, Rubis is more committed than ever to achieving new success - with interesting product developments and lively, contemporary communication. Fides Baldesberger is optimistic about the time after the anniversary. “As long as we remain innovative, the future is open to Rubis.” To mark its 60th anniversary, Rubis is launching a special edition as a tribute to its history and name: a pair of tweezers with an embedded ruby.