Hands Off Our Schools Makes Key Endorsements
HOOS Endorses Julie Toal, Phil Hogan, Dan Bennett and Hugo Alves for the New Canaan Board of Education
New Canaan, CT, October 27, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Hands Off Our Schools Action recognizes New Canaan Superintendent Dr. Bryan Luizzi and Board Chair Katrina Parkhill (R) for their distinguished service, especially their opposition to forced school regionalization and advocacy for in-person education over the last school year. Their successful leadership in contending with threats from both Hartford and the pandemic resulted in excellent locally controlled schools.
To continue this excellence, HOOS endorses Julie Toal, Phil Hogan, Dan Bennett and Hugo Alves for the New Canaan Board of Education. These candidates commit to working collaboratively with Dr. Luizzi over the next four years, re-electing Ms. Parkhill as their board chair, and fully funding our schools if elected on November 2, 2021. They join the superintendent and board chair in opposition to forced regionalization and advocacy for safe in-person education.
Both Dr. Luizzi and Ms. Parkhill consistently avoid local electoral politics. This year they continue their practice of not making endorsements. However, these four candidates endorse them and their years of proven, experienced leadership in the hope and expectation of many more such years ahead. The HOOS-endorsed candidates are running to join the team that has brought us safely through COVID stronger than ever.
“We ask every Hands Off Our Schools member and supporter in New Canaan to join us in thanking Bryan Luizzi and Katrina Parkhill and in supporting four candidates for her board and caucus: Julie Toal, Phil Hogan, Dan Bennett and Hugo Alves,” said Chris DeMuth Jr. of Hands Off Our Schools Action. “Together, they will build on the past years of success as we look forward to 2022. Our schools are doing better than ever, but we remain vigilant and know that Bryan, Katrina, Julie, Phil, Dan, and Hugo will too.”
About Hands Off Our Schools
Hands Off Our Schools is a statewide, non-partisan movement that advocates for local decision-making in education for all school districts within Connecticut. We support voluntary shared services between school districts and between school districts and municipal governments to improve or maintain educational outcomes and reduce costs. We support voluntary regionalization of school districts for the purpose of improving educational outcomes and reducing costs. We support the removal of state imposed barriers that unnecessarily drive up education costs and/or inhibit voluntary shared services and regionalization. We support consideration of measures focused on improving educational outcomes across all school districts. We oppose forced regionalization of school districts and state imposed punitive measures to coerce regionalization.
To continue this excellence, HOOS endorses Julie Toal, Phil Hogan, Dan Bennett and Hugo Alves for the New Canaan Board of Education. These candidates commit to working collaboratively with Dr. Luizzi over the next four years, re-electing Ms. Parkhill as their board chair, and fully funding our schools if elected on November 2, 2021. They join the superintendent and board chair in opposition to forced regionalization and advocacy for safe in-person education.
Both Dr. Luizzi and Ms. Parkhill consistently avoid local electoral politics. This year they continue their practice of not making endorsements. However, these four candidates endorse them and their years of proven, experienced leadership in the hope and expectation of many more such years ahead. The HOOS-endorsed candidates are running to join the team that has brought us safely through COVID stronger than ever.
“We ask every Hands Off Our Schools member and supporter in New Canaan to join us in thanking Bryan Luizzi and Katrina Parkhill and in supporting four candidates for her board and caucus: Julie Toal, Phil Hogan, Dan Bennett and Hugo Alves,” said Chris DeMuth Jr. of Hands Off Our Schools Action. “Together, they will build on the past years of success as we look forward to 2022. Our schools are doing better than ever, but we remain vigilant and know that Bryan, Katrina, Julie, Phil, Dan, and Hugo will too.”
About Hands Off Our Schools
Hands Off Our Schools is a statewide, non-partisan movement that advocates for local decision-making in education for all school districts within Connecticut. We support voluntary shared services between school districts and between school districts and municipal governments to improve or maintain educational outcomes and reduce costs. We support voluntary regionalization of school districts for the purpose of improving educational outcomes and reducing costs. We support the removal of state imposed barriers that unnecessarily drive up education costs and/or inhibit voluntary shared services and regionalization. We support consideration of measures focused on improving educational outcomes across all school districts. We oppose forced regionalization of school districts and state imposed punitive measures to coerce regionalization.
Contact
Hands Off Our SchoolsContact
Chris DeMuth Jr.
203-947-2827
theinvisiblehand.com
Chris DeMuth Jr.
203-947-2827
theinvisiblehand.com
Categories