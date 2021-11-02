GCP Fund Provides $16.8 Million for Building Homes' Development in North Carolina
Leading New York-based commercial real estate financing company helps acquire a development site for a home-building project in North Carolina.
New York, NY, November 02, 2021 --(PR.com)-- The coronavirus pandemic has left many businesses in a questionable state, affecting businesses and many homes. Most banks and financial institutions are reconsidering multiple times before making an investment; however, GPC Fund has rescued many clients. Amongst recent accomplishments, a financing solution worth $16.8 million has helped close a development site for building homes in North Carolina.
Global Capital Partners Fund LLC is a New York-based finance company that provides large- and small-scale financing solutions to companies all over the United States. Upon discussing their recent achievement, a company spokesperson stated: "This pandemic has left a mark on every business in the world, and judging a business based on their performance just during a pandemic would be highly unfair."
He further stated: "Our team of senior brokers conduct a thorough analysis of the business's capabilities before and after the pandemic. While we do consider their performance during pandemic times, too, it's not the only factor our decision relies upon. We believe in giving the benefit of the doubt as bad things can happen to the greatest of us all."
GCP Fund offers multiple types of acquisition and development long-term solutions for businesses. The payment terms can vary based on the deal between the business and brokers, as GCP Fund has proven to be quite flexible about it in the past. From assisting the business with purchasing the land to construction or making improvements, they assist the business every step of the way.
GCP Fund can assist businesses with development site projects for as low as $1,000,000 to $100,000,000. The loan is for any business that requires assistance to purchase the land only, support throughout the construction, or finances to expand the current project.
Global Capital Partners Fund has proven to be a better option for quick financial fixes than other institutions for many reasons. Unlike others, the applications are processed much quicker, helping the businesses at the right moment.
About Global Capital Partners Fund, LLC
Global Capital Partners Fund, LLC is a finance providing company located in New York; however, their services extend to companies all around the United States. They provide multiple alternative lending solutions to businesses regarding commercial lending and acquisition financing. They have the best and senior-most brokers on board to secure the best deal possible at the finest cost.
Contact Information
Address: 555 Fifth Ave. Suite 302 New York, NY 10017
Toll-Free: 1-800-514-7350
Email: contact@gcpfund.com
Website: www.gcpfund.com
