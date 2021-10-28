Female Entrepreneur and Salon Owner Turned a Career-Ending Surgery Into a Multi-Million Dollar Brand
The success story of a female entrepreneur who creates a multi-million dollar brand against all odds and a neurologist's advice. The first step was to invent a hand rest to prevent the repetitive use injuries caused by her job. Eighteen months later, she was awarded a patent for the first ergonomic hand rest for nails, which led to a YouTube channel, a brand and an online nail academy - now making millions of dollars each year.
Saline, MI, October 28, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Local salon owner and entrepreneur Lori Halloway, in Saline, MI, known as The Meticulous Manicurist on YouTube, overcame all odds after an inevitable career-ending cervical neck fusion. Against her neurologist's suggestion to retire, her determination to keep the business she built, led to a "nail industry" invention to prevent the receptive use injuries that led to her surgery. The two-year patent process was successful, and she was awarded a patent for a hand rest for nail technicians in 2019. The Ergo Lift, designed to keep nail techs pain-free and eliminate receptive use injuries, is now used in 10 countries worldwide to keep nail technicians working longer, healthy and happy careers.
But she didn't stop there. She decided to start a YouTube channel and share her knowledge of pedicures and nail technology with the world while she still could. She was optimistic about earning supplemental income to reduce the weekly hours behind the table. If she was unable to service her clients, at least she could live vicariously through others, knowing they could have a financially rewarding career after learning the techniques she has used over the years to create a thriving business.
Five years later, she is often referred to as the pimple popper of pedicures and has over 640K subscribers and 220 million views. Her channel, The Meticulous Manicurist Nail Tutorials, has grown a thankful community. One member says, "she has single-handedly revolutionized the pedicure industry." Her videos have reached so many people to show them what a pedicure should be and how to take care of their nails at home to prevent, reverse, and restore nail issues. One viewer, Heather Mirman, says, "It's incredible how much your meticulous care of people has changed the way I think about self-care."
The overwhelmingly positive response from clients worldwide on YouTube led to the branding of her line of pedicure tools, nail supplies and the Meticulous Manicurist nail polish line. Her team ships an overwhelming number of orders to customers everywhere who want professional tools to care for themselves, their families, or their elderly parents. Customers rave in the comment section of her YouTube channel about her brand's quality, especially the 9-free nail polish line.
Clients travel from all over the United States to see her for their pedicure needs and problematic toenails. Donna Johnson had such painful toenails she was unable to sleep on her stomach for three years. But after the first visit to see Lori for a customized pedicure, she emailed to say, "Such a sigh of relief! I stayed up half of the night just laying on my stomach, toes firmly pressed against the mattress. 100% no pain! Thank you so much. I don't think you understand how much you have helped me just after one visit! I can't wait to return and see and feel my progress after each appointment. You have brought tears of joy into my life. I can't thank you enough, Lori."
Motivated still by the inpouring interest from nail technicians worldwide, she spent three solid months of quarantine to complete and launch online, The Meticulous Manicurist Nail Academy. Her courses provide the in-depth training, techniques and skills you see in her pedicure videos. Just six short months after the launch of her Meticulous Manicurist Pedicure Certification course, there are nail technicians in over 34 US states, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, France, Israel, and the United Kingdom; all eager to provide the meticulous foot care they learned from the course.
The positive response and gratitude of the students are overwhelming. Denise Spragg had to share with the network group to say, "Hi everyone, I'm based in the UK, and I believe I was the first person here to qualify with Lori - shout out to my fellow UK techs who have joined since. I had to share something with this group - I have just had my first inquiry from a non-local client who's traveling to see me for the service we provide. For all of you in the States, I know this probably won't sound like anything remarkable, but we don't work in such large distances as you guys. 10 - 15 miles is usually how far we'd travel for such an appointment. But this lady (I'm so excited!) lives 75 miles away from me! I have a stranger willing to drive a 3 hour round trip to have me look after her feet! You don't normally see a Brit get this excited, so enjoy that too! Lori Halloway, I want to thank you so much for giving me this opportunity, and I promise to do my very best not to let you down!"
Lori plans on grooming and growing The Meticulous Manicurist Network all over the world for nail technicians to provide the kind of services that clients need most and continue to help people at home with their self-care. She is thrilled with the business growth and continues to see about a 60% increase each year. Last year the business generated 1.7 million dollars. The reward of helping others is the greatest motivation, and she continues to receive "thank you" letters and messages every day from people all over the world.
Nail Academy https://www.academy.themeticulousmanicurist.com
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8O6B9XeAoG10cKUdYGC3YQ
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/MeticulousManicurist/photos/?ref=page_internal
The Ergo Lift: https://www.theergolift.com
Salon: https://www.voila-salon-spa.com
Store: https://www.voila-salon-spa.com/OnlineStore
