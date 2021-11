Winners Revealed for the 2021 IoT Innovator Awards

Mill Valley, CA, November 01, 2021 --( PR.com )-- After much deliberation, IoT Innovator’s editorial board is pleased to announce the winners of its 2021 IoT Innovator Awards, which shine a spotlight on the best businesses, projects, products that feed and grow this year’s Internet of Things landscape."Every year, our judging panel finds it increasingly difficult to pare down the list of applicants and this year is no exception. Our 2021 finalists and winners have significantly raised the bar when it comes to connecting billions of devices in a truly transformative way," said Kim Kay, editor-in-chief of IoT Innovator."We applaud this year's winners, who are doing so much more than just connecting things; they're effectively enabling users to make considered, data-driven decisions about the valuable resources we share across communities."The WinnersIoT Hardware – Commercial and IndustrialGoldIPVideo CorporationSilverVerdigris Technologies, Inc.BronzeAtomationIoT Hardware – Security - North AmericaGoldSony Semiconductor IsraelSilverPalo Alto NetworksBronzeIPVideo CorporationIoT Hardware – Security - EuropeGoldLedgerSilverDigiflakBronzeSony Semiconductor IsraelIoT Hardware – Security - APACGoldPenta SecuritySilverSony Semiconductor IsraelBronzeThalesIoT Software – Commercial and Industrial - North AmericaGoldParticleSilverGurtamBronzeHologramIoT Software – Commercial and Industrial - EuropeGoldGurtamSilverNokiaBronzeHologramIoT Software – Commercial and Industrial - APACGoldBlue YonderSilverHitachi VantaraBronzeHologramIoT Software – Commercial and Industrial - Latin AmericaGoldSiemensSilverAgroMatchBronzeGurtamIoT Software – SecurityGoldArmisSilverLoch Technologies, Inc.BronzeFortinetIoT Software – Autonomous BuildingsGoldVigilentSilverIPVideo CorporationBronzeJohnson ControlsIoT Cloud Platform – Commercial and Industrial - North AmericaGoldMicrosoft AzureSilverAWSBronzeGurtamIoT Cloud Platform – Commercial and Industrial - EuropeGoldGurtamSilverAkenzaBronzDatacakeIoT Cloud Platform – Commercial and Industrial - Latin AmericaGoldIBM WatsonSilverNutanixBronzeGurtamIoT Network Solution – Commercial and Industrial - North AmericaGoldTelitSilverBehrTechBronzeHologramIoT Network Solution – Commercial and Industrial - EuropeGoldAkamaiSilverSigfoxBronzeHologramIoT Network Solution – Commercial and Industrial - APACGoldHuaweiSilverFujitsuBronzeZTEIoT Network Solution – Commercial and Industrial - Latin AmericaGoldAdvantagSilverHologramBronzeTelefonicaMarketing Project of the YearGold5G RuralFirstSilverLOCH Technologies, Inc.BronzeFitbitFor more information, including how to enter next year's awards, visit IoT Innovator's Awards ( http://iotinnovator.com/awards/ ) page.About IoT InnovatorIoT Innovator is a leading online publication focused on providing you authentic news and knowledge about the Internet of Things.IoT Innovator, founded more than five years ago, is dedicated to the Internet of Things market, providing readers with the most recent, meaningful and timely news about the next -- and perhaps biggest - revolution of Information Technology.IoT Innovator will incorporate practitioner, industry and vendor news and blogs on its website along with threat alerts, reviews, job boards and events. Pertinent trends, product updates, and vendor moves will also feature prominently on the site.ContactKim Jones