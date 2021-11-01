Winners Revealed for the 2021 IoT Innovator Awards
Winners are best-in-class businesses in the Internet of Things (IoT) space.
Mill Valley, CA, November 01, 2021 --(PR.com)-- After much deliberation, IoT Innovator’s editorial board is pleased to announce the winners of its 2021 IoT Innovator Awards, which shine a spotlight on the best businesses, projects, products that feed and grow this year’s Internet of Things landscape.
"Every year, our judging panel finds it increasingly difficult to pare down the list of applicants and this year is no exception. Our 2021 finalists and winners have significantly raised the bar when it comes to connecting billions of devices in a truly transformative way," said Kim Kay, editor-in-chief of IoT Innovator.
"We applaud this year's winners, who are doing so much more than just connecting things; they're effectively enabling users to make considered, data-driven decisions about the valuable resources we share across communities."
The Winners
IoT Hardware – Commercial and Industrial
Gold
IPVideo Corporation
Silver
Verdigris Technologies, Inc.
Bronze
Atomation
IoT Hardware – Security - North America
Gold
Sony Semiconductor Israel
Silver
Palo Alto Networks
Bronze
IPVideo Corporation
IoT Hardware – Security - Europe
Gold
Ledger
Silver
Digiflak
Bronze
Sony Semiconductor Israel
IoT Hardware – Security - APAC
Gold
Penta Security
Silver
Sony Semiconductor Israel
Bronze
Thales
IoT Software – Commercial and Industrial - North America
Gold
Particle
Silver
Gurtam
Bronze
Hologram
IoT Software – Commercial and Industrial - Europe
Gold
Gurtam
Silver
Nokia
Bronze
Hologram
IoT Software – Commercial and Industrial - APAC
Gold
Blue Yonder
Silver
Hitachi Vantara
Bronze
Hologram
IoT Software – Commercial and Industrial - Latin America
Gold
Siemens
Silver
AgroMatch
Bronze
Gurtam
IoT Software – Security
Gold
Armis
Silver
Loch Technologies, Inc.
Bronze
Fortinet
IoT Software – Autonomous Buildings
Gold
Vigilent
Silver
IPVideo Corporation
Bronze
Johnson Controls
IoT Cloud Platform – Commercial and Industrial - North America
Gold
Microsoft Azure
Silver
AWS
Bronze
Gurtam
IoT Cloud Platform – Commercial and Industrial - Europe
Gold
Gurtam
Silver
Akenza
Bronz
Datacake
IoT Cloud Platform – Commercial and Industrial - Latin America
Gold
IBM Watson
Silver
Nutanix
Bronze
Gurtam
IoT Network Solution – Commercial and Industrial - North America
Gold
Telit
Silver
BehrTech
Bronze
Hologram
IoT Network Solution – Commercial and Industrial - Europe
Gold
Akamai
Silver
Sigfox
Bronze
Hologram
IoT Network Solution – Commercial and Industrial - APAC
Gold
Huawei
Silver
Fujitsu
Bronze
ZTE
IoT Network Solution – Commercial and Industrial - Latin America
Gold
Advantag
Silver
Hologram
Bronze
Telefonica
Marketing Project of the Year
Gold
5G RuralFirst
Silver
LOCH Technologies, Inc.
Bronze
Fitbit
For more information, including how to enter next year's awards, visit IoT Innovator's Awards (http://iotinnovator.com/awards/) page.
About IoT Innovator
IoT Innovator is a leading online publication focused on providing you authentic news and knowledge about the Internet of Things.
IoT Innovator, founded more than five years ago, is dedicated to the Internet of Things market, providing readers with the most recent, meaningful and timely news about the next -- and perhaps biggest - revolution of Information Technology.
IoT Innovator will incorporate practitioner, industry and vendor news and blogs on its website along with threat alerts, reviews, job boards and events. Pertinent trends, product updates, and vendor moves will also feature prominently on the site.
Contact
Kim Jones
kim@iotinnovator.com
"Every year, our judging panel finds it increasingly difficult to pare down the list of applicants and this year is no exception. Our 2021 finalists and winners have significantly raised the bar when it comes to connecting billions of devices in a truly transformative way," said Kim Kay, editor-in-chief of IoT Innovator.
"We applaud this year's winners, who are doing so much more than just connecting things; they're effectively enabling users to make considered, data-driven decisions about the valuable resources we share across communities."
The Winners
IoT Hardware – Commercial and Industrial
Gold
IPVideo Corporation
Silver
Verdigris Technologies, Inc.
Bronze
Atomation
IoT Hardware – Security - North America
Gold
Sony Semiconductor Israel
Silver
Palo Alto Networks
Bronze
IPVideo Corporation
IoT Hardware – Security - Europe
Gold
Ledger
Silver
Digiflak
Bronze
Sony Semiconductor Israel
IoT Hardware – Security - APAC
Gold
Penta Security
Silver
Sony Semiconductor Israel
Bronze
Thales
IoT Software – Commercial and Industrial - North America
Gold
Particle
Silver
Gurtam
Bronze
Hologram
IoT Software – Commercial and Industrial - Europe
Gold
Gurtam
Silver
Nokia
Bronze
Hologram
IoT Software – Commercial and Industrial - APAC
Gold
Blue Yonder
Silver
Hitachi Vantara
Bronze
Hologram
IoT Software – Commercial and Industrial - Latin America
Gold
Siemens
Silver
AgroMatch
Bronze
Gurtam
IoT Software – Security
Gold
Armis
Silver
Loch Technologies, Inc.
Bronze
Fortinet
IoT Software – Autonomous Buildings
Gold
Vigilent
Silver
IPVideo Corporation
Bronze
Johnson Controls
IoT Cloud Platform – Commercial and Industrial - North America
Gold
Microsoft Azure
Silver
AWS
Bronze
Gurtam
IoT Cloud Platform – Commercial and Industrial - Europe
Gold
Gurtam
Silver
Akenza
Bronz
Datacake
IoT Cloud Platform – Commercial and Industrial - Latin America
Gold
IBM Watson
Silver
Nutanix
Bronze
Gurtam
IoT Network Solution – Commercial and Industrial - North America
Gold
Telit
Silver
BehrTech
Bronze
Hologram
IoT Network Solution – Commercial and Industrial - Europe
Gold
Akamai
Silver
Sigfox
Bronze
Hologram
IoT Network Solution – Commercial and Industrial - APAC
Gold
Huawei
Silver
Fujitsu
Bronze
ZTE
IoT Network Solution – Commercial and Industrial - Latin America
Gold
Advantag
Silver
Hologram
Bronze
Telefonica
Marketing Project of the Year
Gold
5G RuralFirst
Silver
LOCH Technologies, Inc.
Bronze
Fitbit
For more information, including how to enter next year's awards, visit IoT Innovator's Awards (http://iotinnovator.com/awards/) page.
About IoT Innovator
IoT Innovator is a leading online publication focused on providing you authentic news and knowledge about the Internet of Things.
IoT Innovator, founded more than five years ago, is dedicated to the Internet of Things market, providing readers with the most recent, meaningful and timely news about the next -- and perhaps biggest - revolution of Information Technology.
IoT Innovator will incorporate practitioner, industry and vendor news and blogs on its website along with threat alerts, reviews, job boards and events. Pertinent trends, product updates, and vendor moves will also feature prominently on the site.
Contact
Kim Jones
kim@iotinnovator.com
Contact
IoT InnovatorContact
Kim Jones
415-968-5551
www.iotinnovator.com
Kim Jones
415-968-5551
www.iotinnovator.com
Categories