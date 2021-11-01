Press Releases>Technology>Semiconductors>IoT>

Winners Revealed for the 2021 IoT Innovator Awards

Winners are best-in-class businesses in the Internet of Things (IoT) space.

Mill Valley, CA, November 01, 2021 --(PR.com)-- After much deliberation, IoT Innovator’s editorial board is pleased to announce the winners of its 2021 IoT Innovator Awards, which shine a spotlight on the best businesses, projects, products that feed and grow this year’s Internet of Things landscape.

"Every year, our judging panel finds it increasingly difficult to pare down the list of applicants and this year is no exception. Our 2021 finalists and winners have significantly raised the bar when it comes to connecting billions of devices in a truly transformative way," said Kim Kay, editor-in-chief of IoT Innovator.

"We applaud this year's winners, who are doing so much more than just connecting things; they're effectively enabling users to make considered, data-driven decisions about the valuable resources we share across communities."

The Winners

IoT Hardware – Commercial and Industrial

Gold
IPVideo Corporation

Silver
Verdigris Technologies, Inc.

Bronze
Atomation

IoT Hardware – Security - North America

Gold
Sony Semiconductor Israel

Silver
Palo Alto Networks

Bronze
IPVideo Corporation

IoT Hardware – Security - Europe

Gold
Ledger

Silver
Digiflak

Bronze
Sony Semiconductor Israel

IoT Hardware – Security - APAC

Gold
Penta Security

Silver
Sony Semiconductor Israel

Bronze
Thales

IoT Software – Commercial and Industrial - North America

Gold
Particle

Silver
Gurtam

Bronze
Hologram

IoT Software – Commercial and Industrial - Europe

Gold
Gurtam

Silver
Nokia

Bronze
Hologram

IoT Software – Commercial and Industrial - APAC

Gold
Blue Yonder

Silver
Hitachi Vantara

Bronze
Hologram

IoT Software – Commercial and Industrial - Latin America

Gold
Siemens

Silver
AgroMatch

Bronze
Gurtam

IoT Software – Security

Gold
Armis

Silver
Loch Technologies, Inc.

Bronze
Fortinet

IoT Software – Autonomous Buildings

Gold
Vigilent

Silver
IPVideo Corporation

Bronze
Johnson Controls

IoT Cloud Platform – Commercial and Industrial - North America

Gold
Microsoft Azure

Silver
AWS

Bronze
Gurtam

IoT Cloud Platform – Commercial and Industrial - Europe

Gold
Gurtam

Silver
Akenza

Bronz
Datacake

IoT Cloud Platform – Commercial and Industrial - Latin America

Gold
IBM Watson

Silver
Nutanix

Bronze
Gurtam

IoT Network Solution – Commercial and Industrial - North America

Gold
Telit

Silver
BehrTech

Bronze
Hologram

IoT Network Solution – Commercial and Industrial - Europe

Gold
Akamai

Silver
Sigfox

Bronze
Hologram

IoT Network Solution – Commercial and Industrial - APAC

Gold
Huawei

Silver
Fujitsu

Bronze
ZTE

IoT Network Solution – Commercial and Industrial - Latin America

Gold
Advantag

Silver
Hologram

Bronze
Telefonica

Marketing Project of the Year

Gold
5G RuralFirst

Silver
LOCH Technologies, Inc.

Bronze
Fitbit

For more information, including how to enter next year's awards, visit IoT Innovator's Awards (http://iotinnovator.com/awards/) page.

About IoT Innovator

IoT Innovator is a leading online publication focused on providing you authentic news and knowledge about the Internet of Things.

IoT Innovator, founded more than five years ago, is dedicated to the Internet of Things market, providing readers with the most recent, meaningful and timely news about the next -- and perhaps biggest - revolution of Information Technology.

IoT Innovator will incorporate practitioner, industry and vendor news and blogs on its website along with threat alerts, reviews, job boards and events. Pertinent trends, product updates, and vendor moves will also feature prominently on the site.

