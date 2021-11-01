Ghana Diaspora PAC Announces the Endorsements of Terry McAuliffe (D-VA), Eric Adams (D-NY) and Bobby DuBose (D-FL)
The endorsements speak to GHPAC’s commitment to championing public leaders who are willing partners in its mission to empower the Ghanaian American through civic and political action.
Washington, DC, November 01, 2021 --(PR.com)-- In keeping with their commitment to empower Ghanaians in the Diaspora through civic and political action, Ghana Diaspora PAC is today endorsing three outstanding candidates for office in the upcoming general election on November 2: Terry McAuliffe (D-VA), candidate for Governor of Virginia; Eric Adams (D-NY), candidate for Mayor of New York City; and Bobby DuBose (D-FL) candidate for U.S. Congress (FL-20).
Terry McAuliffe life has been a champion for Virginians since entering public life following a successful career in business. The former governor (2013-2017) led an administration that built an inclusive economy and expanded opportunity to more people. He also signed an executive order to restore voting rights, and in the face of stiff opposition that ultimately proved successful, fought to expand health care access to more Virginians. He brings a record across a range of issues that speak to both his priorities and core values, and Ghana Diaspora PAC is proud to endorse his candidacy for Governor.
Eric Adams has a public service record in New York that spans more than four decades, including 22 years in law enforcement and, most recently, his time as Brooklyn Borough President (2013-2017). His candidacy for Mayor comes at a time of mistrust between the NYPD and the communities they serve - following several scandals and controversies around police misconduct and accountability. His background gives him the experience and skills necessary to heal our communities, restore confidence in City Hall, and bring inclusive prosperity to a city that everyday New Yorkers can afford to live in.
Bobby DuBose is no stranger to threats facing hard-earned progress in Florida. As co-leader of the Democratic House minority caucus, he been on the front lines defending the fundamental right to vote from an onslaught of attacks. Mr. DuBose has fought in Tallahassee for an agenda that puts his Broward County constituents first - and he will bring that same commitment to Washington if elected. Ghana Diaspora PAC is pleased to endorse his candidacy for US Congress.
“Having the opportunity to represent District 20 in Congress comes with the responsibility to understand the beautifully woven tapestry of culture that is represented in District 20,” said Bobby DuBose. “The Ghanaian community is one of those rich cultures established in South Florida, especially within the District. It is very important that the needs of the Ghanaian community are heard and addressed in Washington DC, given the changing political climate.
"I am honored to have the endorsement of GHPAC in this important election as I seek to be the voice for all residents of District 20 in Washington DC as your next congressman."
About GHPAC
Ghana Diaspora Political Action Committee is the political arm of Ghana Diaspora Public Affairs Collective established to increase the number of Ghanaian Americans elected to political office, support candidates that champion the interests of the Ghanaian American community and promote Ghanaian American participation in the political process.
Ghana Diaspora Public Affairs Collective is a nonpartisan, nonprofit social welfare advocacy collective dedicated to empowering Ghanaians in the Diaspora through civic and political action. We are committed to working collectively as Ghanaians, people of Ghanaian descent and friends of Ghana to encourage civic engagement and advance policies through research, education, and community building.
www.ghanadiasporapac.org
