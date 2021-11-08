Méchelle McCain Joins the Podcast/TV Show Girlfriends and Champagne
Méchelle McCain joins the tv show Girlfriends and Champagne as a host discussing current events along with three other hosts Helecia Choyce, Anthony Cherry and Jessenia.
Los Angeles, CA, November 08, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Méchelle McCain joins the podcast/tv show Girlfriends and Champagne as a host discussing current events in today's culture. Méchelle joined the cast for season 3 along with three other hosts. Méchelle will be bringing her past experiences and knowledge from the entertainment industry to the show. On episode one, Méchelle gives a brief intimate look into her past relationship with her ex-husband Mike Epps. The tv show currently airs on Vimeo on-demand and each episode is one hour long.
Girlfriends and Champagne is famous for their Spa Parties and Gifting Suites during awards season in Los Angeles. The show was established to bring more awareness to current events and topics pertaining to the entertainment industry and today's culture.
