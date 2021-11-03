PharmStars Welcomes Sumitovant Biopharma as Its Newest Member

PharmStars, the only pharma-focused, member-based accelerator for digital health startups, is pleased to announce that Sumitovant Biopharma has become its newest pharma member, joining existing members including Boehringer Ingelheim, Eli Lilly and Company, and Novo Nordisk. PharmStars focuses on bridging the "pharma-startup gap." PharmStars provides startups with education and mentoring to help them engage with pharma as clients and partners.