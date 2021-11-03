Vacatia Acquires Liberté Management Group - Adds Five Florida Resorts to Management Portfolio
Mill Valley, CA, November 03, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Vacatia Inc., a leading provider of innovative, customer-centric solutions for timeshare resorts, has acquired Treasure Island, Florida-based Liberté Management Group, which specializes in the management and marketing of resort-style timeshare and condo hotel communities. With the addition of Liberté’s five Gulf Coast resorts, Vacatia now manages 15 resorts with 30,000 owners across seven states.
“The addition of resorts managed by Liberté reflects Vacatia’s dedication to providing owners and guests with high-quality, hassle-free vacations in the most in-demand destinations, including Florida’s Gulf Coast,” says Caroline Shin, Vacatia’s CEO and co-founder. “We are committed to enhancing owner and guest experiences by increasing owner benefits, optimizing rental revenues, and attracting new members.”
Liberté-managed resorts in Florida include All Seasons in Madeira Beach; Camelot by the Sea and Vistas on the Gulf in St. Pete Beach; Nautical Watch in Belleair Beach; and Voyager Beach Club in Treasure Island. The one-, two- and three-bedroom fully furnished condominium resorts are in high demand by vacationers who appreciate having spacious units with the comforts of home paired with quality amenities, housekeeping and professional services. Liberté also provides property management and rental management for numerous whole-ownership condominium associations and operates a timeshare and residential brokerage in the St. Pete/Clearwater area.
“After 30 years, deciding to sell was difficult, but knowing that our owners and employees will be in good hands with Vacatia’s talented team puts my mind at ease,” says Dennis DiTinno, Liberté’s CEO. “Their hospitality focused culture, technology solutions and innovative revenue generating products and services is the future of the timeshare industry. I’m excited for Liberté’s resorts and our owners to be at the forefront of such innovation.”
As Vacatia-managed properties, all five resorts will be featured on the Vacatia.com website and offered through third-party booking platforms. Owners at these resorts will be able to participate in OwnerPLUS, which easily enables travel to Vacatia’s managed and affiliated resorts. In addition, these resorts will be available through VacatiaPLUS, Vacatia’s innovative subscription-based membership model, which invites a new generation of traveler to independent timeshare resorts and drives new revenues for their homeowner associations.
Vacatia has grown its property management services to include homeowners associations at 15 resorts in seven states representing more than 30,000 timeshare owners. Management services are just one of the fresh solutions offered by Vacatia, which has 750 industry partners, including some of the largest timeshare companies, relying on it for rental and resale services. Their products drive owner engagement, improve cash flow, attract new members and even finance needed property renovations. Vacatia Partner Services (VPS) is the division of Vacatia that works with property management companies and independently managed associations across the country to help timeshare resorts to thrive in the modern era. To learn more about VPS’s rental, resale, subscription membership products and property management services, and how they are reinventing the timeshare experience across discovery, booking, and stay, call (720) 449-6738 or visit vacatiapartnerservices.com.
