Warm Up This Winter at Tropical Tempo, Junior League of Galveston County's 2021 Holiday Ball

Galveston, TX, November 09, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Junior League of Galveston County invites the community to join them at Tropical Tempo: Helping our Community Find its Rhythm, on December 11, 2021 at the Galveston Island Convention Center for their 69th Annual Holiday Ball honoring Maureen Patton. This event is a celebration of Maureen Patton's commitment and contribution to the community and League.It will be an inspiring and fun-filled evening to help raise funds for innovative initiatives and service in the community. Enjoy live entertainment, fine dining, and a unique array of auction items. Highlights include entertainment by Hybrid 7 and caricature artists.Individual tickets are $185 and additional sponsorship packages are available.Interested sponsors can reach out to JLGCSponsorship@gmail.com or purchasetickets at www.galabid.com/jlgctropicaltempo