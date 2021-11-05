Abernathy & Smyth Publishes Volume III of World Renowned Artist Elizabeth Cameron Lauder
"Essential Elizabeth Lauder: Mindfully Curated in Life and Art, Volume III, 1975-2020"
Tucson, AZ, November 05, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Abernathy & Smyth publicist, Erin McHugh, is proud to announce the release of "Essential Elizabeth Lauder: Mindfully Curated in Life and Art, Volume III, 1975-2020" in the four book series by author J.R. Boleyn titled, "Elizabeth Lauder: Memoirs of a Plein Air Painter."
"In our most comprehensive effort yet, Volume III includes over four-hundred high resolution color images representing the absolute best of the artist's work over the past forty-five years in seven categories," says McHugh, "highlighting her amazing talent, diversity, and imagination."
Recognized as one of Canada's most influential contemporary watercolor painters of her time by age twenty-four, the arc of Lauder's professional life resulted in over 3,000 paintings from sketches and watercolors to oil and acrylic on linen and oil on semi-precious stone, her hallmark of achievement. Sales through Sotheby's Fine Art Auctions and Sotheby's Rare Contemporary Artist's Sales in New York and London further increased the value of Lauder's contributions to the artistic world.
A close relative of iconic Canadian film director, James Cameron, Elizabeth grew up on a rural farm in the Caledon Hills of Ontario graduating from the prestigious Ontario College of Art and Design in 1971. Elizabeth sadly passed away December, 22, 2020 at age 72. She is survived by her life partner, American songwriter and author, Jesse Boleyn. "Elizabeth was loved the world over," says Boleyn, "not only for her amazing talent but her gracious charm and infectious smile. She was a remarkable woman, loving partner, and friend to all. We signed a four book agreement. Our final publication will be an historical archive of the most famous silver, agate, and semi-precious stone mines in Mexico and the American southwest in watercolors culminating a seven year journey that Elizabeth regarded as an essential preservation record lest they be dust in the wind. This will be in collaboration with Victor Yount, a Washington D.C. collector of over one hundred of Elizabeth's mining watercolors and a major contributor of natural specimens to the Smithsonian and Natural History Museum." Volume III is now available on Amazon and Barnes and Noble online.
