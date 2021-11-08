Pangea Mortgage Capital Closes Deal for Ground-Up Construction of Industrial Warehouse
Pangea Mortgage Capital recently provided funding to a New Jersey-based industrial developer for the ground-up construction of an industrial-warehouse project in Somerset, NJ.
Chicago, IL, November 08, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Pangea Mortgage Capital (“PMC”), a nationwide commercial lender headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, closed a $15.5 million loan with a New Jersey-based industrial developer for the ground-up construction of an industrial-warehouse project in Somerset, NJ.
The developer not only needed a financing partner that could understand that the value of the asset had appreciated significantly in a short time frame, but also one that could provide certainty of execution for the actual development. PMC's underwriting and in-house construction management teams worked in tandem to facilitate the closing of the loan.
PMC's analysis of the industrial-warehouse market and the macroeconomic changes driving the value appreciation led to an aggressive, risk-adjusted structure that maximized returns for both parties. The transaction represents PMC's commitment to understanding our clients' strategic visions for their projects and our determination to execute on deal structures that cultivate real value for all parties.
View other recent transactions on the Pangea Mortgage Capital website.
About Pangea Mortgage Capital:
Pangea Mortgage Capital (the “Company”) is a nationwide commercial lender headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. PMC provides financing on real estate-backed assets, with loan sizes between $2 million and $40 million. The Company is a subsidiary of Pangea Properties, a national multifamily housing owner of 13,000+ units. It is PMC’s mission to serve lower and middle market real estate investors, owners, and operators by unlocking value through creative, flexible transactions and leveraging its on-balance sheet capital to execute efficiently. To learn more about the Company, please visit www.pangeamortgage.com.
(312) 267-4512
(312) 267-4512
