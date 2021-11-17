Prairie Band Casino & Resort Launching Playport’s™ Mobile, Class II Instant Win Game Platform
More ways to play and win with real-money Class II instant win games.
Dallas, TX, November 17, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Playport Gaming Systems (“PGS”), a digital, instant-win gaming platform and Prairie Band Casino & Resort, have partnered to launch Playport’s patented digital instant win gaming and marketing platform. Prairie Band Casino & Resort will delight their players with a unique, real-money mobile gaming experience offering various games styles, bonus rounds, multiple purchase options including cash, and credit from previous winnings. Players purchase and redeem winning tickets on property and have the ability to play and add new games to their shopping cart anywhere and everywhere they go.
“Prairie Band Casino & Resort is known for providing their guests with best-in-class experiences and we are thrilled to offer our innovative Class II mobile gaming solution,” said Marina Bogard, CEO, Playport Gaming. “Playport’s seamless integration with existing technology and loyalty programs will allow Prairie Band Casino & Resort to be the first casino in Kansas to offer their guests frequently refreshed library of game content and exciting features on their mobile devices.”
“Through Playport’s platform, we are able to offer our guests even more ways to play, win real money and carry Prairie Band Casino & Resort in their pocket wherever they go,” said Bill Marsh, General Manager. “We focus on giving our guests a positive and fun gaming experience and bringing new and innovative technology to market, thanks to Playport we will achieve both.”
About Prairie Band Casino & Resort
The Prairie Band Potawatomi Casino and Resort is owned and operated by the Prairie Band Potawatomi Nation. The casino entertainment complex encompasses approximately 63,000 square feet, and features over 1150 slot machines, 27 table games, Class II gaming at One Stop, Longhouse Buffet, Gift Shop, Embers, and the Three Fires Steakhouse. Adjoining the facility is a 297-room hotel with a beautiful courtyard and two relaxing hot tubs and convention center which includes 1,000, 4,000, 8,000 or 12,000 square feet meeting rooms available with full catering and banquet facilities.
Prairie Band Casino & Resort is located in the southeastern quadrant of the reservation at the junction of Highway 75 and 150 Road. The casino is approximately 15 miles north of Topeka, Kansas.
For more information, visit www.prairieband.com.
About Playport Gaming Systems
Playport Gaming Systems LLC (“PGS”), digitally connect players with lottery retailers and casinos for the sale of instant win games. Through its patented Playport gaming technology, PGS provides a real money wagering and marketing software platform that allows lottery retailers and casinos to sell digital custom-designed and branded instant win games, that integrate seamlessly with their existing POS systems and digital properties. Playport is regulatory compliant and all ticket sales remain at the casino or retail, bringing more revenue, customer insight, and loyalty.
PGS is compliance-tested by BMM Testlabs for launch in U.S. tribal casinos and is an active associate member of the National Indian Gaming Association (NIGA). PGS headquarter offices are located in Dallas, Texas. For more information, visit our company page.
“Prairie Band Casino & Resort is known for providing their guests with best-in-class experiences and we are thrilled to offer our innovative Class II mobile gaming solution,” said Marina Bogard, CEO, Playport Gaming. “Playport’s seamless integration with existing technology and loyalty programs will allow Prairie Band Casino & Resort to be the first casino in Kansas to offer their guests frequently refreshed library of game content and exciting features on their mobile devices.”
“Through Playport’s platform, we are able to offer our guests even more ways to play, win real money and carry Prairie Band Casino & Resort in their pocket wherever they go,” said Bill Marsh, General Manager. “We focus on giving our guests a positive and fun gaming experience and bringing new and innovative technology to market, thanks to Playport we will achieve both.”
About Prairie Band Casino & Resort
The Prairie Band Potawatomi Casino and Resort is owned and operated by the Prairie Band Potawatomi Nation. The casino entertainment complex encompasses approximately 63,000 square feet, and features over 1150 slot machines, 27 table games, Class II gaming at One Stop, Longhouse Buffet, Gift Shop, Embers, and the Three Fires Steakhouse. Adjoining the facility is a 297-room hotel with a beautiful courtyard and two relaxing hot tubs and convention center which includes 1,000, 4,000, 8,000 or 12,000 square feet meeting rooms available with full catering and banquet facilities.
Prairie Band Casino & Resort is located in the southeastern quadrant of the reservation at the junction of Highway 75 and 150 Road. The casino is approximately 15 miles north of Topeka, Kansas.
For more information, visit www.prairieband.com.
About Playport Gaming Systems
Playport Gaming Systems LLC (“PGS”), digitally connect players with lottery retailers and casinos for the sale of instant win games. Through its patented Playport gaming technology, PGS provides a real money wagering and marketing software platform that allows lottery retailers and casinos to sell digital custom-designed and branded instant win games, that integrate seamlessly with their existing POS systems and digital properties. Playport is regulatory compliant and all ticket sales remain at the casino or retail, bringing more revenue, customer insight, and loyalty.
PGS is compliance-tested by BMM Testlabs for launch in U.S. tribal casinos and is an active associate member of the National Indian Gaming Association (NIGA). PGS headquarter offices are located in Dallas, Texas. For more information, visit our company page.
Contact
Playport Gaming SystemsContact
Marina Bogard
913-276-2100
www.playport.com
Marina Bogard
913-276-2100
www.playport.com
Categories