Resinate Presents Indoor Cannabis Community Market on November 20 from 12 to 6 PM in Worcester
Resinate collaborates with Massachusetts’ cannabis community to educate and elevate in one convenient festival atmosphere on November 20, 2021 at its Worcester dispensary.
Worcester, MA, November 15, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Resinate, the leading vertically integrated medical and recreational dispensary and grow in Central Massachusetts, presents another free, public Cannabis Community Market on Saturday, November 20 from 12 noon to 6:00 p.m. at Resinate’s dispensary (1191 Millbury St., Worcester). Back by popular demand, this 21+ free event will be indoors and in partnership with three local premium cannabis dispensaries: Green Thumb Industries (RISE, GreenStar Herbals), Happy Valley and Berkshire Roots.
With a goal of growing the community and supporting small businesses alongside educating the public, the Cannabis Community Market is adult-only and features cannabis lifestyle vendors, entertainment, giveaways, and a chance to meet and mingle with artists, small business owners and cannabis community members.
More than a market, the Cannabis Community Market will provide a unique curated menu of premium products and a showcase of local and regional brands offering apparel, accessories, and wellness products. Event partners will provide limited time product offers and opportunities for guests to win exclusive merchandise and other prizes. A diverse range of vendors will be there, including Alternative Wellness, Athena’s Novelties, Bowl Buddy, CannaWise, Kushley, Plantasia 508, Greg Schneider Graphics, Stephen Szczepaniak Glass Art, and Steve’s Dank Pipes, among others.
Proceeds from the first annual market resulted in a $1000 donation from Resinate to Friendly House, a Worcester-based nonprofit organization. As before, Resinate is proud to utilize this free event to help empower small businesses and provide a public platform for industry advocates and medical cannabis advisors to share their message and engage with visitors.
“This event was so successful in October. The event provided patients and consumers an opportunity to speak directly with several cultivators and product manufacturers in order to learn more about their products in a friendly environment. It also allowed other small businesses who relate to the Cannabis industry to promote their products and services. All of this was done in the true spirit of collaboration. So, we are back by popular demand with returning and new small business vendors in the spotlight and three new cannabis dispensary partners,” said Peter DeCaro, CEO of Resinate. A percentage of the proceeds will go to the Friendly House in Worcester.
Resinate was founded on the principle of unity; that people from all walks of life can benefit from medical and adult-use cannabis to improve their overall wellness. Resinate serves Central and Western Massachusetts marijuana customers who are looking for premium cannabis products and also sells its product across the state with select dispensary partners.
Locally owned and operated, Resinate is a vertically-integrated cannabis company recognized for producing high-quality cannabis products. Resinate operates two retail stores in Worcester and Northampton and a Grow Facility in Central Massachusetts. Resinate serves the Adult Use and Medical communities in Worcester, and the Adult Use community in Northampton. The company offers pre-orders, curbside pickup for medical patients, free delivery to medical card holders, and offers discounts to veterans, patients aged 65+, and those with verified financial hardship.
For more information on Resinate, please visit www.iresinate.com. Follow Resinate on Facebook and on Instagram @ResinateMA.
Gregory Young
978-621-0987
www.iresinate.com
