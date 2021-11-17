Composable Achieves Preferred Solution Status on Microsoft Azure Cloud Marketplace as the Only Comprehensive and Validated DataOps Platform Available for Enterprises
Composable's DataOps and MLOps platform available in the Cloud marketplace delivers Enterprise AI cloud applications.
Cambridge, MA, November 17, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Composable Analytics, Inc. announced today that their industry-first comprehensive data operations platform has achieved Preferred Solution status on Microsoft Azure Cloud Marketplace. The Composable DataOps Platform is a full-stack intelligent data operations platform with built-in services for data orchestration, automation and analytics. It accelerates data engineering, preparation and analysis and significantly speeds up the development of enterprise-grade data-intensive applications. Azure Preferred Solutions are selected by a team of Microsoft experts and are published by Microsoft partners with deep, proven expertise and capabilities to address specific customer needs in a category, industry, or industry vertical.
Composable Analytics, Inc. was founded with a mission to leverage technology originally developed at MIT to deploy high performance and highly scalable - or composable - analytical systems. Today, Composable offers a unique, end-to-end data operations 'integrated development environment' to meet customer demand for rapid development of advanced data-intensive applications. The Azure Marketplace Preferred Solution status is further industry validation of the Composable DataOps Platform and follows the recent recognition of Composable as a 'Cool Vendor in DataOps' by Gartner Research. As noted by Gartner, the Composable DataOps Platform serves as a “cohesive framework for DataOps and as a middleware for data operations or business operations.” Key features cited in the Gartner report include “automatic detection of live schema changes” and “embedding ML or analytics on the fly to build data intensive applications.”
DataOps has emerged as a must-have collaborative data management practice for organizations to truly operationalize their data assets and deliver data-intensive applications. Data and analytics leaders building these Enterprise AI solutions require modern data management solutions. Composable provides a middleware for real-time integration of data, services and systems, with a suite of tools for managing the full data lifecycles (DataOps) as well as managing the end-to-end machine learning lifecycle (MLOps).
Composable is available today on both the Microsoft Azure Marketplace and the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Marketplace, providing global exposure to Azure and AWS customers that are building modern, cloud-native Enterprise AI applications.
To learn more about Composable DataOps Platform, visit composable.ai.
About Composable Analytics, Inc.
Composable Analytics, Inc. builds software that enables enterprises to rapidly adopt a modern data strategy and robustly manage unlimited amounts of data. The Composable DataOps Platform, with core technology developed at MIT for the U.S. Department of Defense, accelerates the development of data-driven applications and serves as a coherent data operations framework for data-intensive applications and Enterprise AI solutions. Composable Analytics, Inc., an MIT Computer Science and Artificial Intelligence (CSAIL) Alliance member, is headquartered in Cambridge, MA. For more information, visit https://composable.ai.
