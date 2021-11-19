Nutricost Becomes Official Supplement Supplier of BYU Athletics
Vineyard, UT, November 19, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Nutricost, today announced its partnership with Brigham Young University (BYU) as the official supplement provider of BYU Athletics.
Nutricost was launched in 2012 as a vitamin and supplements company. Based in the Utah Valley in the shadow of the silicon slopes, Nutricost has grown exponentially in the near decade’s past, growing to over 350 employees. From sports nutrition to children’s vitamins, Nutricost casts a large net over the supplement industry offering over 650 different products for general health and wellness even reaching #26 on Amazon sellers ranking.
A large part of its employees and executive team are BYU alumni. With the campus being so close to BYU, Nutricost has drawn a lot of talent from the university and recognizes its assistance in the growth of the company.
“It’s nice to see a lot of fellow cougars at the office, especially during football season,” mentions Yoon Kim, President. “The atmosphere after a big win really helps with the culture and excitement to keep motivation on track as we grow.”
The five-year deal between Nutricost and BYU athletics solidifies a long standing relationship between the company and the staff and athletes at Brigham Young University. With Nutricost being the official provider of supplements, especially general health and sports nutrition, BYU will benefit from the high-quality products the public has come to know and love.
VP of Marketing, Troy Eddy states, “The closer the partnership with BYU the better, I loved my time at BYU and all the friends I’ve made there and now meeting more and more BYU alumni here at work is something that’s really cool. Add BYU football and the rest of the athletics, I mean it’s really exciting.”
CEO Min Kim also mentioned, “BYU football is built into most of what I do. In fact most of BYU sports are a staple in my house and amongst my family. Go Cougars.”
You can even find the Nutricost “Flex Cam” during BYU basketball games this season.
Nutricost can be found on Amazon, eBay, Walmart and other retailers as well as Nutricost.com.
You can contact troy@nutricost.com for any media inquiries.
