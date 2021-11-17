Priority Payments Local Joins the Fight Against Breast Cancer
Central, NJ Based Payment Processor & Financial Technology Company, Priority Payments Local donates proceeds of campaign to Susan G. Komen.
Red Bank, NJ, November 17, 2021 --(PR.com)-- During the month of October, the payment processing company Priority Payments Local™ started a campaign to raise money in the fight to prevent and cure breast cancer. In all, the company raised $2726 using a combination of matching their donations for the likes they received across social media and new merchants who signed up to process with them.
On Friday, November 12, they donated the proceeds of their campaign to Susan G. Komen. Their Director of Development for New Jersey and Pennsylvania, Chelsea Beecher, came to Red Bank for the formal presentation.
“We make this donation to Susan G. Komen on behalf of Priority Payments Local as a small token to the critical research needed to prevent and cure breast cancer. The work done by the foundation is tremendous and Priority Payments Local pledges to continue our efforts to support in any way we can,” said Angelo Mendola, President and COO of Priority Payments Local.
Priority is committed to the fight against breast cancer all year round and will continue their efforts and partnership with Susan G. Komen.
Susan G. Komen is the only organization that addresses breast cancer on multiple fronts such as research, community health, global outreach, and policy in order to make the biggest impact against this disease.
About Priority Payments Local
Founded in 2013 and headquartered in Red Bank, New Jersey, Priority Payments Local provides payment processing services to merchants across the United States. Priority is the premier source for next generation technologies, competitive pricing and outstanding customer service that can make your bank card processing simpler, faster, smarter, and more efficient. They are leading the way to the next generation of commerce by offering a range of products plus a full-featured point of sale to meet your payment processing needs.
www.pplocal.com * 800-717-1250 * sales@pplocal.io
