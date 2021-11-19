Cornerstone Healthcare Consulting and Azeros Health Plans Partner to Introduce Health Plan Innovation

Cornerstone Healthcare Consulting and Azeros Health Plans intend to bring change to Western New York healthcare delivery and funding. "Our goal is not to do what is easy," says Melissa (Missy) Marsocci, Owner of Cornerstone. "We will do what is necessary for the employer community that to date has been ill-served by the healthcare infrastructure.”