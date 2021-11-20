GHME Productions, LLC Announces the Release of the Feature Film “GENERATIONS”

The film, GENERATIONS, is a drama written, directed and produced by a woman owned mother/daughter team. It presents a snapshot of real life, where three generations of Wright women are reunited and forced to heal strained relationships. The exclusive premiere is on Wednesday, December 1, 2021, at 7:00 p.m. at Cinevision Corporation Atlanta. The film will also be streamed on Amazon Prime Video and more starting early December.