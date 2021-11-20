GHME Productions, LLC Announces the Release of the Feature Film “GENERATIONS”
The film, GENERATIONS, is a drama written, directed and produced by a woman owned mother/daughter team. It presents a snapshot of real life, where three generations of Wright women are reunited and forced to heal strained relationships. The exclusive premiere is on Wednesday, December 1, 2021, at 7:00 p.m. at Cinevision Corporation Atlanta. The film will also be streamed on Amazon Prime Video and more starting early December.
Atlanta, GA, November 20, 2021 --(PR.com)-- The film, GENERATIONS, is a drama written, directed and produced by a woman owned mother/daughter team. GENERATIONS stars Nikki Lashae as Maureen Wright, Janelle Florence as Summer Wright, and LaQuisha Marion as Pastor Hattie Wright.
The film, “GENERATIONS,” presents a snapshot of real life, where three generations of Wright women are reunited and forced to heal strained relationships. After years of avoiding their own pasts, each woman must make a decision that could change their life forever. A trailer of the film is available for preview at https://www.imdb.com/video/vi721404697/.
“GENERATIONS” exclusive premiere is on Wednesday, December 1, 2021, at 7:00 p.m. at Cinevision Corporation, 3300 Northeast Expressway NE, Bldg. 2, Atlanta, Ga. 30341. To attend, tickets are available at https://buytickets.at/ghmeproductions. Free media passes provided for film journalists, critics, and bloggers. The film will also be streamed on Amazon Prime Video and more starting early December.
GHME Productions, LLC is an American entertainment company founded by the Mother-Daughter Duo, Dr. Juanita Fletcher (Writer) and Taneisha “NeizhaB” Fletcher (Director, Editor). The owners both currently reside in Douglasville, Ga. by way of Chesapeake, VA. The company is based out of Atlanta, Georgia and engages primarily in film and TV production. Their business goal is to write, produce and distribute 1 to 2 projects per year.
The film, “GENERATIONS,” presents a snapshot of real life, where three generations of Wright women are reunited and forced to heal strained relationships. After years of avoiding their own pasts, each woman must make a decision that could change their life forever. A trailer of the film is available for preview at https://www.imdb.com/video/vi721404697/.
“GENERATIONS” exclusive premiere is on Wednesday, December 1, 2021, at 7:00 p.m. at Cinevision Corporation, 3300 Northeast Expressway NE, Bldg. 2, Atlanta, Ga. 30341. To attend, tickets are available at https://buytickets.at/ghmeproductions. Free media passes provided for film journalists, critics, and bloggers. The film will also be streamed on Amazon Prime Video and more starting early December.
GHME Productions, LLC is an American entertainment company founded by the Mother-Daughter Duo, Dr. Juanita Fletcher (Writer) and Taneisha “NeizhaB” Fletcher (Director, Editor). The owners both currently reside in Douglasville, Ga. by way of Chesapeake, VA. The company is based out of Atlanta, Georgia and engages primarily in film and TV production. Their business goal is to write, produce and distribute 1 to 2 projects per year.
Contact
GHME Productions LLCContact
Dr. Juanita Fletcher
844-588-2244
ghmepro.com
844-588-2244 ext 204
Dr. Juanita Fletcher
844-588-2244
ghmepro.com
844-588-2244 ext 204
Categories