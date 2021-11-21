Michael Todd Beauty Kicks Off Black Friday Sale
Innovative skincare company launches biggest sale event of the year.
Port Saint Lucie, FL, November 21, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Michael Todd Beauty kicks off the Holiday season with a 40% off Black Friday sale. The sale starts on November 26th. The award-winning skincare brand will also offer a gift with purchase. Consumers who spend over $100 on their orders will receive a full-sized skincare product of their choice. All skincare products are cruelty-free and echo-friendly. The company is also offering an early access to their sale. Consumers can join the SMS list starting November 16th to receive early access to Michael Todd Beauty’s Black Friday deals.
About Michael Todd Beauty
Michael Todd Beauty is a clean & effective brand built on the power of sonic and antimicrobial technology. They are developing products that are backed by science, and driven by the belief that everyone should have access to simple, spa-quality treatments from the comfort of their home at the best price. Spa Luxury at Your Fingertips. For more information, Visit ww.michaeltoddbeauty.com.
Contact: tea@michaeltoddbeauty.com
Source: Michael Todd Beauty
