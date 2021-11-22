ArmeniaFund Will Host 24th Annual International Thanksgiving Day Telethon in Support of Urgent Humanitarian Aid & Recovery of Communities in Armenia and Artsakh
ArmeniaFund, a 501C3 Charitable Organization, will host its 24th Annual International Thanksgiving Day Telethon 2021 on November 25 from 4pm-8pm PST in support of the ongoing recovery efforts comprising of emergency humanitarian aid; housing construction; medical relief; vital infrastructure repairs, including road repairs; cultural-recovery programs; including counseling, schooling, education and children's enrichment services for close to 100,000 persons displaced by last year's 44-day War.
Los Angeles, CA, November 22, 2021 --(PR.com)-- ArmeniaFund Will Host its 24th Annual International Thanksgiving Day Telethon in Support of Urgent Recovery Efforts for Communities in Armenia and Artsakh.
ArmeniaFund will host its 24th annual International Thanksgiving Day Telethon on November 25 from 4 pm to 8 pm PST (7 pm to 11 pm EST), in support of the ongoing recovery of the people of Armenia and Artsakh, including dozens of communities and close to 100,000 persons displaced by last year’s 44-day War.
With the theme, “Empowering the Homeland’s Remote Communities,” this year’s Thanksgiving Day Telethon will build on the work of the past 12 months by securing comprehensive support for the war-ravaged populations of Armenia and Artsakh. It will comprise emergency humanitarian assistance; housing construction; extensive medical relief; vital infrastructure repairs and development, including road repairs; and cultural-recovery programs including schooling and arts education for displaced communities.
“Telethon 2021 is as much about accountability and transparency as rallying global support for the recovery of the people of Armenia and Artsakh,” said ArmeniaFund Board Chair Maria Mehranian. “Parallel to informing our supporters about how their contributions have been spent in the course of the past year, the upcoming Telethon will seek to raise urgent support for the recovery of communities and families that were devastated by the war.”
The Telethon will stream live for a worldwide audience on Armeniafund.org and broadcast live throughout Southern California on AABC TV, ARTN TV, Horizon Armenian TV, and USArmenia TV.
For the safety of the Telethon’s volunteers, hosts, and staff, all COVID-19 protocols will be followed, and the event’s phone bank will operate at an offsite location.
ArmeniaFund, Inc. is a 501(c)(3) non-profit, non-governmental, and non-political humanitarian organization.
Donations can be made on https://armeniafund.org/donate.
