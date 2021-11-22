ArmeniaFund Will Host 24th Annual International Thanksgiving Day Telethon in Support of Urgent Humanitarian Aid & Recovery of Communities in Armenia and Artsakh

ArmeniaFund, a 501C3 Charitable Organization, will host its 24th Annual International Thanksgiving Day Telethon 2021 on November 25 from 4pm-8pm PST in support of the ongoing recovery efforts comprising of emergency humanitarian aid; housing construction; medical relief; vital infrastructure repairs, including road repairs; cultural-recovery programs; including counseling, schooling, education and children's enrichment services for close to 100,000 persons displaced by last year's 44-day War.