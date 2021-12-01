Silverback Learning Solutions is Now EdPower!
Silverback Learning Solutions is proud to announce its transition from Silverback Learning to EdPower! “This was not merely a course change, but rather a necessary rebirth that involved transitioning from a products-based vendor to a strategic provider of integrated services. Along this journey, we have made significant performance improvements and introduced several new award-winning tools and services to our platform suite,” stated Joe Wallace, CEO of EdPower.
Meridian, ID, December 01, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Silverback Learning Solutions is proud to announce its transition from Silverback Learning to EdPower! For the company, this marks both the end and the beginning of two very distinct chapters within its history.
For the past six months, EdPower’s leadership team strived to successfully identify and develop a roadmap placing them in a position of sustainable growth. By leveraging their educational partners, the company has positively expanded its integrated services. This transformation will combine the strengths of their award winning platforms with powerful resources from educational leaders across the country.
“This was not merely a course change, but rather a necessary rebirth that involved transitioning from a products-based vendor to a strategic provider of integrated services. Along this journey, we have made significant performance improvements and introduced several new award-winning tools and services to our platform suite,” stated Joe Wallace, CEO of EdPower.
Additionally, EdPower has significantly expanded its assessment content and professional development libraries through partnerships with like-minded organizations helping to deliver the diverse solutions educators are craving. With a strong focus on personalized learning and enhancing teacher experience, the company is committed to helping facilitate the trajectory of student and teacher success across the nation.
“We continue to evaluate and select partners that can optimize our portfolio by adding new products and services that wrap around our core business and deliver on our commitments to all stakeholders. We invite you to join us as we continue to listen, learn and adapt to the ever-changing landscape. We are EdPower, and we are on a mission to Empower Educators.” Andrew Klingman, Vice President of Sales.
Today, EdPower’s platforms serve as the cornerstone driving instructional effectiveness for teachers and leaders in real-time through actionable data. EdPower looks forward to connecting and creating meaningful experiences meeting schools where they are, and enabling them on their journey to improve student achievement.
For more information, please visit: www.myedpower.com.
