Silverback Learning Solutions is Now EdPower!

Silverback Learning Solutions is proud to announce its transition from Silverback Learning to EdPower! “This was not merely a course change, but rather a necessary rebirth that involved transitioning from a products-based vendor to a strategic provider of integrated services. Along this journey, we have made significant performance improvements and introduced several new award-winning tools and services to our platform suite,” stated Joe Wallace, CEO of EdPower.