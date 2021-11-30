ETMA Hosts Virtual Conference Featuring Chala Dincoy, to Discuss What Corporate Buyers Want in 2022
The conference will feature virtual networking in breakout sessions and other creative networking opportunities.
Phoenix, AZ, November 30, 2021 --(PR.com)-- ETMA, the Enterprise Technology Management Association, announces on December 2 that it will host a virtual conference featuring dynamic guest speaker Chala Dincoy. It will also include two networking break-out sessions and special surprises as a preview of the ETMA San Diego conference in January. The upcoming in person conference will focus on the themes of:
• What does the Future Hold?
• Where are enterprises headed in the future?
• Where is our market headed in the future?
The pandemic has changed the B2B buying landscape forever. Today, only 20% of sales decisions are made based on product or price. That means the content message and the customer experience is more important than ever. In Chala Dincoy’s hands-on, lively session, attendees will:
• Learn the top 5 things that corporate buyers want in 2022.
• Find out how to pick a differentiator that will have the buyers’ attention at “Hello.”
• Learn about and brainstorm live about a marketing tool that has a 97% higher ROI vs. other marketing strategies.
Guests and ETMA members should register online at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/VirtualDec2 today.
Chala Dincoy CEO and Founder of The Repositioning Expert, a division of Coachtactics (https://repositioner.com) said, "If you don’t prepare for the future buyer, you will not be part of that future."
Natasha Royer Coons, Chief Revenue Officer of Advantix (https://advantixsolutions.com) and ETMA President said, “We couldn't be more excited to have Chala Dincoy deliver gems of marketing knowledge to our membership on how to differentiate and compete in an increasingly competitive business environment, and accelerated rate of change in technology buying behavior.”
Joe Basili, ETMA (https://etma.org) Managing Director said, “ETMA seeks to create an ecosystem of partners for alliance partnerships and sales channel expansion. A survey from our June conference found that 94% of ETMA firms partner with other members, and 65% have partnerships with 4 or more members. Twenty-eight percent seek to find new partners to extend their capabilities and product offerings reselling other firms’ products/services. In addition, 35% seek to find partners that will sell their services.”
About Chala Dincoy
Chala Dincoy is the CEO and Founder of The Repositioning Expert, www.repositioner.com. She’s a marketing strategist who helps B2B service providers reposition their marketing message to successfully sell to corporate clients.
In her former life, Chala was an award winning marketer at companies such as Pepsi, Pizza Hut, Frito Lay, Diageo, Playtex and BIC Inc. for 18 years. Now she’s a successful entrepreneur and the author of 4 books including "Gentle Marketing: A Gentle Way to Attract Loads of Clients." Chala’s also an expert featured on major television networks such as ABC, NBC, CBS, Fox, as well as a frequent speaker at Nasdaq, Harvard Club of Boston and International Business Conferences.
Learn More: www.repositioner.com
Those seeking to transform their business may contact Chala at https://repositioner.com/contact/.
About ETMA
ETMA, the Enterprise Technology Management Association, is a non-profit organization with approximately 60 members managing over $71 Billion in enterprise expenses. Its ongoing mission is to raise awareness, foster industry growth, improve the quality and value of solutions and establish industry standards. Further, ETMA members subscribe to a Code of Ethics, which clearly establishes standards and differentiates their level of commitment to clients. ETMA does not sell consulting services or solutions.
ETMA seeks to create an ecosystem of partners for alliance partnerships and sales channel expansion. All actions are designed to serve member companies, not to profit from them.
Members provide solutions for enterprises in: Technology Management, Managed Services, Expense Management, Telecommunications Management, Telecom Expense Management (TEM), Mobile Expense Management, Managed Mobility Services (MMS), Mobile Device Management MDM Enterprise Mobility Management (EMM) solutions, end-point management, cloud management and bill payment.
Learn more about ETMA online at https://etma.org.
Twitter: JoinETMA
LinkedIn Group: https://www.linkedin.com/groups/12094974
